How Much the Price of New Cars Changed Throughout 2023

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Throughout 2023, the automotive market witnessed notable fluctuations in the average new car transaction prices, reflecting broader economic trends and consumer behavior shifts. This article provides a month-by-month breakdown of how these prices changed over the year.

Beginning of the Year: January Peak

The year kicked off with an average new car price of $49,468 in January, marking what would be the peak for the year. This initial figure underscored the lingering effects of supply chain disruptions and heightened demand that characterized the previous years.

Early Year Decline: February to April

As the year progressed, a gradual decline in prices was observed, with February seeing a decrease to $48,558, indicating a potential easing of market pressures. This downward trend continued, albeit modestly, through the spring months, with March and April recording averages of $48,289 and $48,277, respectively. The slight decrease suggested a stabilization in the market, possibly due to improvements in production capabilities and a balancing of supply and demand.

Brief Rebound: May and June

May brought a slight rebound in prices to $48,658, hinting at seasonal variations in buying patterns or perhaps the introduction of new models commanding higher premiums. However, this uptick was short-lived, as June mirrored May’s average closely at $48,671, suggesting a plateau in pricing trends.

Mid-Year Dip: July and August

The summer months heralded a more pronounced dip in transaction prices, with July and August marking the year’s lowest averages at $48,165 and $48,126, respectively. This decrease could be attributed to a variety of factors, including increased inventory levels, the introduction of year-end models, and heightened competition among manufacturers offering incentives to entice buyers.

Significant Drop: September

September saw the most significant monthly drop to $47,797, indicating a potential buyer’s market where consumers could leverage the increasing inventory and competitive pricing to their advantage.

End of Year Rally: October to December

However, as the final quarter approached, prices began a gradual ascent once again, with October witnessing a slight increase to $47,936. The trend of rising prices continued into the late autumn and early winter, with November and December closing the year at $48,247 and $48,759, respectively. This end-of-year rally could be attributed to a combination of factors, including the release of new models, year-end sales pushing higher-end vehicles, and perhaps a tightening of inventory as manufacturers adjusted production to match demand more closely.

Conclusion

Reflecting on 2023, the average price of new cars experienced a rollercoaster ride, starting and ending the year on a higher note, with several fluctuations in between. These price movements captured the dynamic nature of the automotive market, influenced by a complex interplay of supply chain dynamics, consumer demand, and economic factors. As buyers navigated this landscape, the year offered both challenges and opportunities, highlighting the importance of timing and market knowledge in securing the best deals on new vehicles.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

