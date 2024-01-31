Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

I’m a Car Salesman: 3 Things About Pricing I Don’t Want Customers To Know

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Happy embraced couple and car salesperson going through paperwork while buying a car in a showroom.
skynesher / Getty Images

With resources like Carvana and TrueCar — where consumers can choose from millions of in-stock vehicles, buy online and have the vehicle delivered to their driveway — the job of a car salesperson is tougher than ever. Knowledge is power, and a knowledgeable customer is more likely to pay rock-bottom price for their new car.

Salespeople on Reddit shared three things they don’t want customers to know when they walk into the showroom.

Out-the-Door Price

One Australian Redditor, who seemed baffled by the sales tactics used in American car dealerships, pondering why do dealers in the U.S. don’t give an out-the-door (OTD) price. While many salespeople in the thread shared that they don’t play games and always share their bottom-line price, dealers and experienced shoppers explained why many won’t.

“The typical sales routine is designed to get you hooked on the right car and emotionally invested before talking numbers. If your salesperson starts the conversation with an out-the-door price and you’re unhappy about it, the deal is more likely to fall apart,” wrote one Redditor.

Oppo_GoldMember, a Southwest Audi Associate, agreed, “Because you are shopping every store and we know that. I’ll tell you $xx,xxx OTD and the chances of you taking that number to the other store and saying ‘beat it’ are astronomically high. If I get you in the store and at my desk, the chances of us making a deal go up significantly and the chances of you walking away to shop drop to very little.”

Make Your Money Work for You

In other words, they want to form an emotional connection before sharing a price. But holding back on their best offer isn’t only driven by greed. They want to work efficiently, spending more time with customers who are serious about making a purchase.

In fact, some dealers don’t mind sharing their best deal once they know you’re ready to buy. “I’ll give an OTD price all day long. But I’m not going to start negotiating until you’re ready to purchase. I’m not giving you my best price so you can walk down the street to the next dealer and try and work him over too,” wrote another user in the same thread.

Online Price or Prices at Other Dealers

Just as salespeople want to hold back on negotiating, they don’t want you to find pricing elsewhere and use that to gain the upper hand.

“As a former car salesman, our greatest fear was your smartphone. If we gave you a number and you had a smartphone in your hand with Autotrader or some other site pulled up, we were neutered,” wrote Salenth in another Reddit thread.

The Sales Manager Is the Decision Maker

Finally, salespeople don’t want consumers to realize how little power the salesperson really has to get you the best deal. “The sales manager is the person you want to speak to,” Salenth wrote.

Make Your Money Work for You

Keeping these facts in mind the next time you enter a showroom can help put you in a better position to negotiate and leave with the car you want at the price you want to pay.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club in February 2024

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam's Club in February 2024

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Best Items at Trader Joe’s, According to the Store’s Shoppers

Saving Money

9 Best Items at Trader Joe's, According to the Store's Shoppers

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Ways to Upgrade Your Gadgets Without Overspending

Shopping

5 Ways to Upgrade Your Gadgets Without Overspending

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Financial Reasons To Buy an Electric Car in 2024

Saving Money

Financial Reasons To Buy an Electric Car in 2024

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Aldi Items Frugal People Always Buy

Shopping

10 Aldi Items Frugal People Always Buy

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary: Millennials Waste Money on These 3 Items

Savings Advice

Kevin O'Leary: Millennials Waste Money on These 3 Items

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: Why Aren’t More Eligible Americans Using SNAP? Breaking Down the ‘Rigorous’ Requirements

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Why Aren't More Eligible Americans Using SNAP? Breaking Down the 'Rigorous' Requirements

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Costco To Save Money

Shopping

9 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Costco To Save Money

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Valentine’s Day Items to Buy at Dollar Tree Now

Saving Money

6 Valentine's Day Items to Buy at Dollar Tree Now

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 3 Mistakes We Make When We Don’t Have Enough Money

Saving Money

Suze Orman: 3 Mistakes We Make When We Don't Have Enough Money

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Does Costco Take EBT? Yes, but Here’s What You Should Know First

Saving Money

Does Costco Take EBT? Yes, but Here's What You Should Know First

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Do’s and Don’ts of Kohl’s Shopping

Shopping

Do's and Don'ts of Kohl's Shopping

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Cutting Expenses To Expand Your Family? Here’s the 1 Thing To Cut First

Saving Money

Cutting Expenses To Expand Your Family? Here's the 1 Thing To Cut First

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways To Get Rid of Your Bad Spending Habits in 2024

Savings Advice

7 Ways To Get Rid of Your Bad Spending Habits in 2024

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things Costco Members Should Stop Buying, According To Superfans

Shopping

5 Things Costco Members Should Stop Buying, According To Superfans

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Pantry Items To Buy on Amazon

Saving Money

7 Pantry Items To Buy on Amazon

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!