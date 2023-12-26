5 Luxury Cars That Even Frugal People Buy

DarthArt / iStock/Getty Images

When it comes to luxury cars, the general perception is that these vehicles are reserved for the wealthy. However, the landscape is changing. Frugal consumers, known for their judicious spending habits, are now considering luxury cars as viable options. This shift is attributed to a combination of factors, including improved reliability, lower total cost of ownership, and the allure of refined driving experiences. Here are five luxury cars that have caught the attention of even the most budget-conscious buyers.

1. Lexus ES

The Lexus ES stands as a testament to the blend of luxury and value. Known for its reliability and lower-than-average maintenance costs for its class, the ES appeals to those who seek indulgence without impracticality. Its serene cabin, advanced safety features, and smooth ride make it a top choice. Moreover, Lexus’ reputation for longevity means the ES holds its value well, a key consideration for frugal buyers.

2. Audi A3

The Audi A3 is the entry point into the world of Audi luxury. It offers a premium feel without the premium price tag. Compact yet elegant, the A3 is known for its high-quality interior, advanced infotainment system, and efficient engine options. Its lower cost of entry and solid fuel economy figures make it a sensible choice for those who want luxury without the associated extravagance.

3. BMW 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series is often hailed as the benchmark for compact luxury sedans, and it has managed to capture the hearts of frugal buyers too. Known for its perfect blend of performance, comfort, and technology, the 3 Series offers a high resale value, which is a significant draw for frugal consumers. Also, its efficient engine choices and the availability of certified pre-owned options make it an appealing choice for cost-conscious luxury car enthusiasts.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is another luxury car that finds favor with frugal buyers. Known for its luxurious interior, smooth ride, and cutting-edge tech features, the C-Class is more accessible than ever. Its appeal is bolstered by competitive leasing options. Furthermore, the C-Class offers efficient diesel and hybrid models for those concerned about fuel economy.

5. Volvo S60

The Volvo S60 is known for its safety, comfort, and Scandinavian design ethos. What makes it appealing to the budget-conscious is its reasonable price point and lower-than-average maintenance costs for its segment. The S60’s focus on safety and durability, along with its understated elegance, makes it an attractive option for those who prioritize practicality alongside luxury.

The Takeaway

These five luxury cars demonstrate that luxury and practicality can coexist. They offer a blend of quality, performance, and technology without the hefty price tag traditionally associated with luxury vehicles. This shift is a boon for frugal buyers, who can now enjoy the finer aspects of driving without breaking the bank.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You