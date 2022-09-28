Rising Gas Prices: Here are the Latest Rates in Your State

undefined undefined / iStock.com

It’s been a tough slog for drivers in 2022. Despite widespread decreases in gas prices over the past three months, the relief felt on wallets has been all too brief for those in many states.

As we reported earlier this week, after almost 100 days of gradual gas price decreases throughout the U.S., the cost of fuel has increased in many states, amid hurricane production supply talk and general economic and oil market volatility chatter.

The national average gas price of $3.765 is down from a month ago ($3.853) but it has risen $0.172 from a week ago ($3,681) and $0.018 from yesterday ($3.747), according to AAA.

While drivers in many states are still relishing pink clouds of optimism when filling up their tanks, many more are going through a new wave of gas price surges. For every expert and media outlet predicting further fuel cost dips, there are others, like U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warn of winter gas price hikes, due to recession fears, economic sanctions against Russia and ongoing inflation and war in Ukraine, per UPI.

Last week, according to Forbes, Iowa had the awkward distinction of being the state with the fastest rising gas prices in the country, followed by Oklahoma then New Mexico. However, there are 28 states currently going through pump price upswings, according to AAA data.

Taken as a whole, the country is witnessing gas price increases throughout the West and upper Midwest. Per today’s numbers, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon and Washington sit comfortably over $5 a gallon now and California just surpassed the $6 per gallon threshold again ($6.036).

Here are the American states that have seen rising gas prices over the past week or so:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Delaware

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Dakota

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

