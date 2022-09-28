Advertiser Disclosure
Rising Gas Prices: Here are the Latest Rates in Your State

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

Expensive fuel. stock photo
undefined undefined / iStock.com

It’s been a tough slog for drivers in 2022. Despite widespread decreases in gas prices over the past three months, the relief felt on wallets has been all too brief for those in many states.

As we reported earlier this week, after almost 100 days of gradual gas price decreases throughout the U.S., the cost of fuel has increased in many states, amid hurricane production supply talk and general economic and oil market volatility chatter.

The national average gas price of $3.765 is down from a month ago ($3.853) but it has risen $0.172 from a week ago ($3,681) and $0.018 from yesterday ($3.747), according to AAA.

While drivers in many states are still relishing pink clouds of optimism when filling up their tanks, many more are going through a new wave of gas price surges. For every expert and media outlet predicting further fuel cost dips, there are others, like U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warn of winter gas price hikes, due to recession fears, economic sanctions against Russia and ongoing inflation and war in Ukraine, per UPI.

Last week, according to Forbes, Iowa had the awkward distinction of being the state with the fastest rising gas prices in the country, followed by Oklahoma then New Mexico. However, there are 28 states currently going through pump price upswings, according to AAA data.

Taken as a whole, the country is witnessing gas price increases throughout the West and upper Midwest. Per today’s numbers, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon and Washington sit comfortably over $5 a gallon now and California just surpassed the $6 per gallon threshold again ($6.036). 

Here are the American states that have seen rising gas prices over the past week or so:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • South Dakota
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

Make Your Money Work for You

