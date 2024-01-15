These 10 Used Cars From the 2010s Are Surprisingly Reliable

deepblue4you / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Considering U.S. drivers currently drive their cars for an average of 12.5 years, cars from the 2010s are seen far and wide across the country. So many models from “the ’10s” are still remarkably reliable enough that a list of unreliable decade-old cars would likely be an easier undertaking.

Still, some models from the 2010s have better reputations than others when judged on qualities most important to drivers. The 2010s were not that long ago, but if you’re contemplating scooping a car that’s 5-10 years old, you better make sure it’s will run another 5-10 years. Toyotas and Hondas are the only choices for some used car enthusiasts, but there are a lot of well-made, dependable models out there to choose from.

Here are 10 used cars from the 2010s that remain almost as reliable as the day they first hit the road.

1. Lexus ES

Based on the Toyota Camry, and awarded the highest reliability rating for compact premium cars by J.D. Power every year from 2012 to 2019, it’s not surprising to see the ES on our list. The Lexus ES rates high on everything car buyers value — quality, reliability, driving experience and resale appreciation.

2. Toyota RAV4

The 2024 version of Toyota’s RAV4 has a score of 4.0 out of 5.0 RepairPal Reliability Rating, ranking it third out of 26 compact SUVs. The more things change, the more Toyotas stay the same — the RAV4 has received top dependability marks from J.D. Power since introducing the Toyota Safety Sense package (with such features as a rearview camera, lane departure warning, lane departure assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking) in 2017.

3. Tesla Model S

As Car and Driver notes, after brazenly promising a well-built but affordable large-sized luxury sedan EV that could go 300 miles on a single charge (which turned out to be closer to 265 miles), Elon Musk finally delivered the Model S in 2012, and thus began America’s love/hate affair with Tesla. The Model S is surprisingly reliable, with plenty of used models over a decade-old selling for around $15,000.

4. Kia Sportage

Sportage owners have reported very few issues with their Sportages over the years, especially those who drive fourth-generation models (2016-2021). Ranking just behind the Buick Encore as J.D. Power’s most recommended small SUV, a used Sportage, with regular care and maintenance, should be able to push past 200,000s and keep running into 300,000.

5. Volkswagen GTI

VWs aren’t cheap to repair, but if you get your hands on the reliable GTI, you’ll hopefully need not worry about that. Car and Driver finds the GTI from the mid-2010s to be a high-water mark for quality and affordability. “Volkswagen mastered the hot-hatch formula with the 2015’s balance of practicality, upscale maturity and childish fun,” the site remarked.

6. Toyota 4Runner

Today’s SUVs are multifunctional marvels that are popular with families scurrying around the city and with those wanting a bit of off-road adventure. In the early 2010s, 4Runners were hot among outdoor lovers, and built for them, too. Expect to pay under $20,000 for a 4Runner from the early-to mid-2010s in decent shape, but over $20K for models closer to 2020.

7. Mazda6

Despite a rough debut in the U.S. market, 2014’s third-generation Mazda6 had ironed out the kinks that beset earlier models and found itself alongside Honda and Toyota as a rather dependable midsize sedan. According to MotorBiscuit, “A life beyond 200,000 miles is perfectly normal for the Mazda6. And despite the tech innovations, the sedan is cheap to fix.”

8. Honda Accord

You could easily swap this entry with a 2010-era Honda Civic or Fit in a heartbeat, but the Accord actually outlasts Honda’s popular compact models in average miles, per MotorBiscuit. While not the most powerful vehicle on the road, the Accord maneuvers well. Yet comfort, sticker price and maintenance cost are key to Accord owners, and there’s very few cars from the 2010s that can compare.

9. Nissan Leaf

Named by Consumer Reports as the best small used car for under $10,000, the Leaf was the best selling plug-in hybrid in the world from 2010 to 2019 until the Tesla Model 3 surpassed it. That’s a lot of dependability under its hood and the Leaf is still a reliable option for EV buyers, according to J.D. Power’s ratings.

10. Toyota Camry

We’d normally omit the Camry from such listings because its popularity and reliability is assumed. According to TopSpeed, the Camry has been the best-selling sedan in the U.S. almost every year since 1997. That’s not just because it’s a sweet ride; Camrys have been infinitely reliable workhorses for decades and can easily withstand a 250,000-mile lifespan.

