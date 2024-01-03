These 9 Used Cars From the 1990s Are Surprisingly Reliable

Joel Carillet / Getty Images

Either through sheer luck or supreme pampering, cars that are 30 years old or more can still provide a reliable everyday ride for their owners. Buying an older model from the 1990s is a risky move, but one that could potentially save you a bundle in the long run.

Vehicles in the 1990s improved on their 1980s counterparts in terms of exterior design, interior space, performance and efficiency. Car companies are always trying to make their model more appealing to the buyer’s eye, but they’re forever perfecting construction as well. With new and used prices so high, American drivers are looking far into the past to find vehicles that will last them as long as mechanically possible.

According to Carousel Preowned, drivers put about 12,000 to 15,000 miles a year on their cars. So, a five-year-old car should have clocked approximately 60,000-75,000 miles so far. Unless restricted to a weekend ride, a 30-year-old vehicle’s odometer will have rolled over a number of times already (by old odometer standards of 100K).

However, while 10-year-old cars require a significant investment in this economy, some ’90s models in decent shape shouldn’t cost you more than a few thousand. As Carousel mentioned in a blog post, not only has depreciation leveled out, but well-built cars with over 200,000 miles could save a driver a significant amount of money.

Here are nine cars from the nineties that are still remarkably road-worthy.

1. Toyota Camry

Toyota is known for building reliable cars that literally last a lifetime. Wildly popular in the 1990s, the Camry is still a hot seller, ranking as the fifth best-selling vehicle globally in 2022, according to Kelley Blue Book. You should be able to get your hands on a 1990s Camry for $5,000.

2. Buick Regal GS

As HotCars stated, “The Regal GS ranks among the best Buick cars ever made although model years from the ’90s hardly ever get any recognition.” Reserved praise, but it’s true. According to CarSurvey, GS owners marvel at the car’s longevity, with drivers reporting a high mileage of 400,000 miles.

3. Lexus LS400

Lexus’ groundbreaking luxury sedan has stood the test of time, combining the consistency of a Camry with the high-end euro construction of a Mercedes or BMW. As Motorbiscuit remarked, drivers still seek out this model, and experts realize its importance to the brand. “Lexus wouldn’t be Lexus today if the LS hadn’t been so spectacularly good,” per Edmunds.

4. Honda Civic

The family-favorite four-door sedan is one of the most cherished of all autos. And while you’ll see models from the 1990s on sale for upwards of $15,000, you should be able to wrangle one for under $10,000. “Manufactured at a time when automakers put a lot of emphasis on quality construction and longevity, the Civic is satisfyingly reliable and fuel efficient,” GivemetheVIN argued.

5. Toyota Land Cruiser

Being surprisingly reliable after decades doesn’t mean you’ll be able to find certain models easily. Land Cruisers are still popular today, but a 2024 model will cost you between $55,000 and $65,000 at a dealer lot. 1990s Cruisers won’t break the bank, but they’re still not “cheap” by any means. However, if an owner wants to part with one at a more reasonable price, they are well worth it.

6. Ford Taurus SHO

It only stands to reason that sturdy cars introduced in the 1980s gained durability in their sophomore decade. One example is the Taurus SHO (“Super High Output”), which was manufactured for a 10-year span only, from 1989 to 1999. Later models have powered through the years with a stronger 3.4 liter V-8 engine that can crank out 234 horsepower and high torque.

7. Ford Bronco

Although ClassicCars.com has vintage Broncos listed for a few thousand dollars, you’ll be fortunate to find one at a reasonable price. Mid-90s models still routinely sell for between $30,000 and $40,000 — tough-built 1970s versions often pass ownership for far more than that! HotCars singled out models from 1992 to 1996 for their powerful engine, updated interior and exterior and, most importantly, their durability and “off-road prowess.”

8. Mazda Miata

Cute and zippy, the Miata has developed a cult-like following among car enthusiasts. Enthusiasts seem to love the quick-shift, fun-to-drive two-seater and have for years, as these affordable performance cars have worked well in the city and on twisty country roads for decades now.

9. Porsche 911 (993)

Getting a bargain on an old Porsche, especially a coveted 911, won’t be easy — but according to Road & Track, the 1993 generation 911 can regularly be found for under $30,000. “You get more performance, that rear-engine driving experience, and that classic silhouette, all on the cheap,” the auto experts noted.

