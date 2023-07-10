Why Purchasing a Car Is Not Like the Good Old Days

martin-dm / Getty Images

See Our Best Picks

If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, you might be surprised how things have changed since you last set foot in a dealership. Prior to 2020, it was relatively common to secure 0% financing for a car lease or loan. Buyers would haggle with salespeople to get the lowest price — often well below sticker price if it was the end of the month and the dealer wanted to move inventory.

Today, though, the average new car price sits at nearly $48,000, according to data from Edmunds. That’s an increase of 33% in the past five years.

And many consumers might pay even more than the sticker price. High selling prices, coupled with high interest rates, see more than 17% of new car buyers facing monthly payments exceeding $1,000. That’s up from 12.2% this time last year.

The average monthly payment sits at $733, slightly higher than it was in the first quarter of 2023. The average APR for a car loan is 7.1%, which is the highest it’s been since 2007.

Make Your Money Work for You

Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ director of insights, had the following to offer on the subject: “The double whammy of relentlessly high vehicle pricing and daunting borrowing costs is presenting significant challenges for shoppers in today’s car market… The Federal Reserve’s recent pause in interest rate hikes unfortunately didn’t offer much relief for consumers, and hints at further raises later this year mean auto loan rates could even continue to increase.”

However, not all car loans are the same, Edmunds explained. Some new car owners are financing their vehicles for terms as long as 67 to 84 months at interest rates higher than the average. If they want to trade in or sell their vehicle in the future, they could find they owe more than the car’s value.

A smaller percentage, however, have higher payments because they secure a loan with a shorter term of less than four years and an APR less than 4.8%. If you can find a loan with a lower interest rate, this is the best way to finance your vehicle.

To save money when you buy a car in today’s economic climate of rising interest rates, work to improve your credit rating before you go car shopping. Pay down revolving debt and other loans. Get a copy of your credit report and find out your credit score before you approach a dealership.

Make Your Money Work for You

You may also look up the invoice price on a vehicle, as this is the amount you would, ideally, like to pay. The invoice price is lower than the dealer’s sticker price.

Shop around for the lowest interest rate for your car loan. You may be able to get a better rate at a bank or credit union than financing your vehicle through the dealer.

More From GOBankingRates