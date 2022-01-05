The Cost To Assemble a Winter Weather Preparedness Kit — How Much You’ll Pay for 12 Life-Saving Items

PavelRodimov / iStock.com

A winter weather preparedness kit is a must-have for drivers in colder climates. A bad storm can come with dangerously low temperatures and sometimes strong winds, ice, snow and freezing rain. A ready-to-go emergency kit in your car can help you out of a bad situation or keep you safe and warm as you wait for rescue.

See: Biden Announces Insurance Companies Must Reimburse You For At-Home COVID TestsFind: 7 Easy Home Renovations To Tackle This Winter

There are preassembled kits that can be bought online, or you can put one together yourself. However, before going out in winter weather, The News & Observer advises that all drivers check their tire pressure and battery power, as colder temperatures can cause the air pressure and power to drop. It’s also important to make sure you have at least half a tank of gas in your car and a full reservoir of windshield wiper fluid.

Make Your Money Work for You

Here are some recommended items to keep in your car’s winter weather preparedness kit and the range of costs for each:

Ice scraper with brush: $3.98 – $9.98

Extra windshield wiper fluid: $1.78 – $4.63

Extra anti-freeze: $7.98 – $12.87

Basic automotive tool kit with jumper cables and flares: $28.98 – $35.00

Flashlight: $1.00 – $9.98

First aid kit: $4.99 – $24.98

Portable shovel: $12.98 – $18.77

Blanket: $4.99 – $20.00

Phone charger: $5.77 – $16.99

Sand: $3.57 – $5.67

Non-perishable foods and snacks: $5.89 – $20.97

Drinking water: $1.24 – $3.49

Winter Is Here: How to Lower Your Energy Bill

Explore: Safe (and Cheap) Winter Getaways To Plan Now

Pricing varies widely depending on the product, but you can expect to pay anywhere from $80 to $185 or more overall. Most items are readily available for purchase from outlets like Amazon, Target or Walmart at the price ranges mentioned.

More From GOBankingRates