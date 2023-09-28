Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Entertainment

5 Ways Your Gadgets Are Making You Poor

2 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Alushta, Russia - August 11, 2015: Man hand with Apple Watch with app Activity on the screen and Macbook.
Prykhodov / iStock.com

In a world captivated by technological advancement, gadgets form an integral part of daily life. From smartphones and laptops to smartwatches and home automation systems, technology continues to transform the way we live and work.

However, amidst these conveniences, your gadgets may be stealthily draining your finances. Below, we explore five ways your gadgets are making you poor.

1. Upfront Costs

The Initial Investment:

Buying the latest and greatest gadgets can make a significant dent in your finances. The newest models often come with a hefty price tag, and the desire to stay updated with the latest technology can lead to unnecessary and frequent expenses.

2. Depreciation

The Rapid Loss in Value:

Gadgets depreciate at an alarming rate. The smartphone you buy today may lose half its value within a year as newer models are released. This rapid depreciation means you’re losing money at a faster pace compared to other investments.

3. Maintenance and Repairs

The Hidden Expenses:

Gadgets, like any other products, are prone to damages and malfunctions. Maintenance and repair costs can accumulate over time, further adding to your expenses. Purchasing extended warranties or insurance for gadgets can also be costly.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. Subscription Services and In-App Purchases

The Recurring Charges:

Many modern gadgets require ongoing subscriptions or are designed to encourage in-app purchases. These may seem small and manageable but can quickly add up over time, silently eating into your budget.

5. Energy Consumption

The Unsuspected Utility Costs:

Gadgets contribute to your electricity bill. While each device might not consume a significant amount of power individually, the cumulative effect of multiple gadgets can lead to a substantial utility bill.

Gadgets, while offering numerous conveniences and enhancing our capabilities, can inadvertently strain our finances. Being mindful of these hidden costs, opting for longevity over trends, and making conscious choices about the gadgets we purchase can help mitigate their financial impact. Embrace the benefits of technology, but don’t let your gadgets covertly deplete your wealth.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

If You Buy Only One Thing at Dollar Tree, Make It This, According to Superfans

Shopping

If You Buy Only One Thing at Dollar Tree, Make It This, According to Superfans

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Are Tuition Payment Plans Offered by Colleges a Better Option Than Student Loans?

Saving Money

Are Tuition Payment Plans Offered by Colleges a Better Option Than Student Loans?

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s How To Live Frugally and Not Look Totally Cheap

Savings Advice

Here's How To Live Frugally and Not Look Totally Cheap

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You’re Unable To Go Fully Electric

Saving Money

9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You're Unable To Go Fully Electric

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These Are 10 of the Slowest Selling Used Cars on the Market

Saving Money

These Are 10 of the Slowest Selling Used Cars on the Market

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Cars Under $50,000 That Are Rising in Value

Saving Money

7 Cars Under $50,000 That Are Rising in Value

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Elon Musk: How I Lived On a Dollar a Day

Saving Money

Elon Musk: How I Lived On a Dollar a Day

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Prime Try Before You Buy: How To Try On Clothing From Amazon for Free

Shopping

Prime Try Before You Buy: How To Try On Clothing From Amazon for Free

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

EV Buying: This 2024 Tax Credit Can Be Used as Down Payment for New Car

Saving Money

EV Buying: This 2024 Tax Credit Can Be Used as Down Payment for New Car

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Purchases Apartment Renters Almost Always Regret

Saving Money

8 Purchases Apartment Renters Almost Always Regret

September 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These Are the Top 10 Cars That Wealthy Americans Drive — and Why They Might Not Be What You’d Expect

Saving Money

These Are the Top 10 Cars That Wealthy Americans Drive -- and Why They Might Not Be What You'd Expect

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

Savings Advice

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Best Clothing Deals at Walmart for the Last Week of September

Shopping

8 Best Clothing Deals at Walmart for the Last Week of September

September 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!