Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Entertainment

Boomers Are Keeping Cable Alive: Is It Actually Cheaper Than Streaming?

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Retro TV receivers set from circa 60s, 70s and 80s of XX century, old wooden television stand with amplifier front mint blue wall background.
BrAt_PiKaChU / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In an era marked by the rise of streaming platforms, cable TV persists, with Baby Boomers leading the charge in keeping it alive.

As the world shifts towards Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming giants, many Boomers are content with keeping their cable subscriptions. It begs the question, is cable actually more cost-effective than streaming?

The Cost of Cable

Traditional cable packages can range in cost, often starting from $60 and going up over $100 per month, offering a wide variety of channels, including news, sports, and entertainment.

Pros:

  1. All-In-One: Cable provides a variety of channels in a single subscription, and viewers don’t have to switch between different platforms to find their desired content.
  2. Live Programming: Cable is ideal for real-time viewing, such as live sports, news, and events.
  3. No Internet Required: Cable doesn’t rely on a high-speed internet connection.

Cons:

  1. Higher Average Cost: Generally, cable subscriptions are more expensive than streaming services.
  2. Limited Customization: Limited ability to customize packages to viewer preferences.
  3. Additional Equipment: May require additional equipment like cable boxes that come with rental fees.
Make Your Money Work for You

The Cost of Streaming

Streaming platforms generally have a lower monthly fee. Platforms like Netflix and Hulu range from $9 to $18 per month. However, many viewers subscribe to multiple platforms to access all the content they want to watch.

Pros:

  1. Lower Average Cost: Each service is generally less expensive than a cable subscription.
  2. Custom Content: Viewers can pick and choose which platforms they want to subscribe to based on the content they offer.
  3. Accessibility: Accessible from a variety of devices anywhere with internet connectivity.

Cons:

  1. Multiple Subscriptions: Costs can add up if subscribing to multiple platforms.
  2. Internet Dependency: Requires a stable and fast internet connection.
  3. Delayed Viewing: Not all streaming platforms offer live programming.

The Bottom Line: Is Cable Cheaper than Streaming?

The answer largely depends on individual viewing habits. For those who enjoy a wide range of channels, including live programming, and who may not have a reliable internet connection, cable could be a more suitable choice. However, cable generally comes at a higher monthly cost and with less flexibility.

Make Your Money Work for You

For those who are content with a more limited, on-demand viewing library and who are looking for a lower monthly expense, streaming platforms are a cost-effective alternative. It allows viewers to tailor their subscriptions to their viewing preferences, albeit with the necessity of a good internet connection.

In conclusion, while Boomers are keeping cable alive, the debate on cost-effectiveness between cable and streaming services hinges on personal viewing habits, preferences, and priorities. The trend, however, suggests a growing preference for the flexibility and lower cost offered by streaming platforms.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Warren Buffett: 12 Things Poor People Waste Money On

Savings Advice

Warren Buffett: 12 Things Poor People Waste Money On

September 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Most Americans Have $1,000 or Less in Savings — How To Increase That Amount

Savings Advice

Most Americans Have $1,000 or Less in Savings -- How To Increase That Amount

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Key Signs You’re Financially Immature and Shouldn’t Let Your Parents Help You

Saving Money

9 Key Signs You're Financially Immature and Shouldn't Let Your Parents Help You

September 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Millennials Spending Habits and Tips On How To Budget Better

Savings Advice

7 Millennials Spending Habits and Tips On How To Budget Better

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s Costco Shopping List: 8 Grocery Items He Says To Avoid

Shopping

Dave Ramsey's Costco Shopping List: 8 Grocery Items He Says To Avoid

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Walmart Launches New Subscription Service — Here’s How To Save 15% on Groceries and More

Saving Money

Walmart Launches New Subscription Service -- Here's How To Save 15% on Groceries and More

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best Clothing Deals at Target This September

Shopping

5 Best Clothing Deals at Target This September

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: 19 Biggest Retailers Accepting SNAP Payments in October 2023

Saving Money

Food Stamps: 19 Biggest Retailers Accepting SNAP Payments in October 2023

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Most Expensive College Towns in the US

Saving Money

10 Most Expensive College Towns in the US

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

SNAP Benefit Maximums Will Increase on Oct. 1 — How Much More Could You Receive Per Month?

Saving Money

SNAP Benefit Maximums Will Increase on Oct. 1 -- How Much More Could You Receive Per Month?

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Costco Items To Buy That Aren’t Food, According to These Fans

Shopping

8 Best Costco Items To Buy That Aren't Food, According to These Fans

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 States Where Car Insurance Costs Most and Least

Saving Money

10 States Where Car Insurance Costs Most and Least

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Wegmans on This Day of the Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Wegmans on This Day of the Week

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Things You Should Never Buy on Craigslist

Shopping

10 Things You Should Never Buy on Craigslist

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!