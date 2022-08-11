Disney+ and Hulu Will Be More Expensive This Fall

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda / Getty Images

Inflation is also hitting streaming services, so get ready to pay more for your Disney+ subscription. The company announced it would be increasing its pricing and introducing an ad-supported subscription offering that will be available across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and the Disney Bundle.

See: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times

More: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

As of December 8, Disney+ Basic with ads will be $7.99 per month, while Disney+ Premium with no ads will be $10.99, according to a press release. The price of ad-free Disney+ represents a 38% increase, or $3 monthly.

In addition, beginning October 10, Hulu with ads will be $7.99 — up from 6.99 — while Hulu without ads will be $14.99, an increase from the current $12.99 price.

Disney also released a new pricing structure for its bundle plans. The basic plan with ads, which includes Disney+ and Hulu, will be $9.99 a month, and the basic with ads which also includes ESPN+ will be $12.99.

In addition, for existing subscribers only, there is the legacy plan, which includes Disney+ with no ads and Hulu and ESPN with ads for $14.99, while the premium plan, which includes Disney+ and Hulu+ without ads as well as ESPN+ with ads, will be $19.99, according to the release.

Make Your Money Work for You

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in the release. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports, and live events collectively.”

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?

The announcement follows Disney’s third quarter earnings release on August 10, in which the company reported a $1.1 billion operating loss “due to a higher loss at Disney+, lower operating income at Hulu and, to a lesser extent, a higher loss at ESPN+.”

Bob Chapek, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, said in the earnings release that the company added 14.4 million new Disney+ subscribers in the third quarter, and now has 221 million total subscriptions across its streaming offerings. Bloomberg reports that the figure beat analysts’ estimates of 9.8 million, “bucking the downdraft that’s hit Netflix Inc.”

Make Your Money Work for You

Following the new pricing announcement, shares of Disney were up almost 19% in pre-market trading on August 11.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article: