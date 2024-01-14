Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Family

Unexpected Ways Inflation Is Hurting Your Family Finances

3 min Read
By Catherine Collins
Business couple investing online from home.
Viktorcvetkovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are some obvious ways inflation impacts your family finances, like the sky-high prices you’ve likely noticed at the grocery store. In 2023, food prices rose 5.8%, and experts predict a continued increase in 2024.

However, food prices aren’t the only category that inflation impacts. There are also some unexpected ways inflation hurts your family finances that you might not realize.  

Home maintenance and repairs 

If you want to update your house, you might notice that the cost of appliances, furniture, and supplies for home renovations has increased. As a result, labor costs are more expensive. In fact, the cost of home maintenance for single-family homes was up 9% year over year in 2023

Due to these rising costs, many families are pushing back some of their remodeling plans.

Child Care

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government created the 2021 American Rescue Plan, which gave financial relief to childcare facilities. This enabled many childcare centers to stay open. 

However, this federal aid recently expired and many childcare providers across the country have raised prices. This significantly impacts many parents who are already paying a premium for childcare.

Pet care costs

Another unexpected effect of inflation is that pet care costs increased at double the rate of other consumer products. Since almost 90 million households own pets, many people will find they’re paying more for veterinary care, food and pet supplies like leashes, toys and grooming.

Make Your Money Work for You

Subscription services

If you have subscriptions to streaming services, you’ve likely noticed the cost of these subscriptions regularly increasing. It’s hard to keep up with the constant rise in prices, and many outlets are reporting that customers are leaving streaming services in record numbers as a result.

Housing market challenges

If you want to sell your house or move into a new home, rising interest rates, often done to curb inflation, may cause you to change your mind. While this is helpful for things like high-yield savings accounts, it’s not so great for mortgage rates. 

Mortgage interest rates are currently more than double what they were a few years ago. If you previously secured a low mortgage interest rate, that might make you more likely to stay in your current home. 

Final Thoughts

Inflation affects families in many ways, often straining a family’s budget. While it’s easy to notice price increases for regular items like groceries, there are more subtle ways it can impact other areas. Pay attention to your finances and make cuts and adjustments where necessary to help combat these rising prices.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Rachel Cruze: How To Save Your First $100K

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze: How To Save Your First $100K

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How You Can Save $10,000 in a Year or Less — It’s Easier Than You Think

Savings Advice

Here's How You Can Save $10,000 in a Year or Less -- It's Easier Than You Think

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

‘How To Get Rich’ Host Ramit Sethi Says Scrap Your Budget — Focus on These 4 Numbers Instead

Saving Money

'How To Get Rich' Host Ramit Sethi Says Scrap Your Budget -- Focus on These 4 Numbers Instead

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Hidden Expenses the Middle Class Can Prepare for in 2024

Saving Money

5 Hidden Expenses the Middle Class Can Prepare for in 2024

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Grocery Items That Will Be Cheaper in 2024 (Hopefully)

Saving Money

5 Grocery Items That Will Be Cheaper in 2024 (Hopefully)

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Frugal Living YouTuber Austin Williams: 11 Frugal Habits for 2024

Saving Money

Frugal Living YouTuber Austin Williams: 11 Frugal Habits for 2024

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Walmart Shoppers: How To Buy All Your Groceries for Just $50 a Week

Saving Money

Walmart Shoppers: How To Buy All Your Groceries for Just $50 a Week

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Budget-Friendly Bucket List: Achieving Dreams Without Draining Dollars

Savings Advice

Budget-Friendly Bucket List: Achieving Dreams Without Draining Dollars

January 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Unreliable SUVs To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

10 Unreliable SUVs To Stay Away From Buying

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Costco Food Items That Have the Highest Rated Reviews

Shopping

9 Costco Food Items That Have the Highest Rated Reviews

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Always Buy These 11 Grocery Items at Dollar Tree

Saving Money

Always Buy These 11 Grocery Items at Dollar Tree

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Is Annual Travel Insurance Worth It?

Travel

Is Annual Travel Insurance Worth It?

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: Follow This Tip for Saving on Groceries

Saving Money

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: Follow This Tip for Saving on Groceries

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

TikTok’s Humphrey Yang: How To Go From Zero To $100K in 2024

Savings Advice

TikTok's Humphrey Yang: How To Go From Zero To $100K in 2024

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying These 6 Luxury Cars Most Likely To Have Major Mechanical Problems

Saving Money

Avoid Buying These 6 Luxury Cars Most Likely To Have Major Mechanical Problems

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!