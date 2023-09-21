Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Family

5 Ways To Rein In Halloween 2023 Costs as Spending Is Projected To Break Records

3 min Read
By Cindy Lamothe
Cute Child In Costume With His Dog Holding Bowl Full Of Candies On Halloween At The Front Door.
aquaArts studio / Getty Images

Halloween lovers have long-awaited their favorite holiday, riddling social media with festive memes since the summer. But hold on to your wallet — between candy, decorations and costumes, it’s easy to splurge more than you want to while celebrating.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average American will spend $108 on Halloween items this year — a serious chunk of change. In fact, total Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $12.2 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.6 billion.

Hidden Gems: Affordable Luxury Goods at Aldi

If you’re worried about leaving a large dent in your family budget, planning ahead can help you find a more affordable way to celebrate. Here are five ways to cut costs without skimping on the fun.

1. Shop Dollar Stores

If you’re looking for cheap decorations, look no further. Dollar stores are here to make your life easier with their roundup of basic supplies. Find anything from wall decals to window clings, banners and even tableware — all at incredibly low prices. They also have a great collection of costume accessories like wigs, hats, masks, makeup and jewelry. These items can help you put together a unique and creative costume without spending a fortune.

Make Your Money Work for You

2. Get Creative With DIY Halloween Costumes

Kids’ costumes can be especially expensive when purchased ready-made. That’s why going DIY is a thrifty alternative. Making your own costumes can be a fantastic way to save money while allowing your creativity to shine. Design a unique and personalized costume that stands out rather than settle for a pricey mass-produced, generic one.

3. Create Fun Memories for Free in Your Community

Hosting a full-on Halloween party is an easy way to break the bank. However, you can find loads of free activities in your community, like outdoor spooky movie nights, costume contests, fall festivals and community pumpkin patches. Make sure to research activities ahead by checking out local event listings, community bulletin boards and social media groups.

4. Scope Out Online Party Stores

If you do decide to throw a massive Halloween party, look to online party stores for some of the most affordable deals to deck out your home. Many offer discounts on bulk Halloween purchases or even run specials, so you end up saving more than if you shopped in person.

5. Organize Eerie Activities

Halloween is all about using your imagination, and what better way than to think up some spooktacular activities that don’t require splurging. Create some mystery by setting up a trick-or-treat treasure hunt in your backyard or local park, host a spooky storytelling event in your living room or organize a scary movie night for the kids. The point is to make fun and lasting memories that won’t end up haunting your bank account. 

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Avoid Buying These 10 Cars That Will Likely Break Down After 100K Miles

Saving Money

Avoid Buying These 10 Cars That Will Likely Break Down After 100K Miles

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 50/38/12 Budgeting Rule: Is It Better Than the Traditional 50/30/20 Rule?

Saving Money

The 50/38/12 Budgeting Rule: Is It Better Than the Traditional 50/30/20 Rule?

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Elon Musk’s Cybertruck is Ready to Roll — Here’s How Much It Costs (and 5 Luxury Trucks That Are Cheaper)

Saving Money

Elon Musk's Cybertruck is Ready to Roll -- Here's How Much It Costs (and 5 Luxury Trucks That Are Cheaper)

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 New Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

6 New Cars To Stay Away From Buying

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

America, Germany, Korea, Japan, Sweden: Which Countries Have the Best and Worst Cars?

Saving Money

America, Germany, Korea, Japan, Sweden: Which Countries Have the Best and Worst Cars?

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Most Popular Cars in Every State

Saving Money

Most Popular Cars in Every State

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New SNAP Work Requirements Go Into Effect Sept. 1 — Here’s Who Qualifies

Saving Money

New SNAP Work Requirements Go Into Effect Sept. 1 -- Here's Who Qualifies

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Items That Dave Ramsey Buys When He Shops at Costco

Saving Money

9 Items That Dave Ramsey Buys When He Shops at Costco

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

Saving Money

6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

Savings Advice

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy Groceries on These Days of the Week

Saving Money

Don't Buy Groceries on These Days of the Week

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

From Toyota to Tesla: Buy These 5 Affordable Cars That Will Last Long After 100,000 Miles

Saving Money

From Toyota to Tesla: Buy These 5 Affordable Cars That Will Last Long After 100,000 Miles

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Costco’s Trade-Up Program Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

Shopping

Costco's Trade-Up Program Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Actually Good for Your Finances

Savings Advice

7 Frugal Habits That Aren't Actually Good for Your Finances

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Overpriced Items at Costco That Will Become Cheaper This Fall

Shopping

6 Overpriced Items at Costco That Will Become Cheaper This Fall

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

When Is the Best Time To Buy an iPhone?

Shopping

When Is the Best Time To Buy an iPhone?

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!