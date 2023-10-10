Advertiser Disclosure
10 Costco Food Items They Need to Bring Back, According to Superfans

4 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Costco Wholesale Warehouse Outlet stock photo
Art Wager / iStock.com

hen it comes to cult-following, few retailers command the loyalty that Costco does. This wholesale giant has not only offered a wide variety of products at unbeatable prices but also introduced its own line of food items that have captured the hearts (and stomachs) of its die-hard fans.

However, amidst the assorted array of products, several beloved items have been discontinued, much to the dismay of its devoted shoppers. Based on fan discussions and past product offerings, here’s a collective plea from superfans about the items they wish Costco would reincorporate into their offerings.

1. The Iconic Hand-dipped Ice Cream Bar

Recollections of the once cherished hand-dipped ice cream bar, a delectable Haagen-Dazs bar enveloped in a thick layer of chocolate, with an optional almond coating, continue to linger in the memories of superfans. With its scrumptious and indulgent nature, it was not just an ice cream; it was an experience that many wish to relive. Rising food costs might have axed it from the menu, but superfans can’t help but hope for a sweet return.

2. Original Recipe Chicken Bakes

Chicken bakes have had a storied journey at Costco. Temporarily discontinued during the 2020 pandemic, they made a comeback but not with the same zest as before. Fans have reminisced about the on-site prepared bakes with juicy chicken, freshly-made pizza dough, and optionally applied Caesar dressing. The fluffiness, crispiness, and juiciness were hallmark qualities that are sorely missed.

3. Fresh and Flavorful Caesar Salad

Upon its return, the Caesar Salad has faced criticism for being a mere shadow of its former self. Customers lament the lack of freshness, absence of tomatoes and croutons, and lower quality ingredients. The demand for the salad to revert to its fresh and flavorful origins is palpable among Costco enthusiasts.

4. Carne Asada Bake

A savory delight that was available for a mere two years, the Carne Asada bake was a flavorful offering that still haunts the memories of those who tasted it. Its disappearance in 2012 still leaves some fans questioning and yearning for just one more bite.

5. Homely Chili

The hearty and rich bowl of chili, a mix of beef, kidney beans, pinto beans, peppers, and onions, became a fan-favorite that was often paired with Costco hot dogs for a fulfilling meal. Its removal has left a void, speculated to be due to the costs of production, which fans hope can be filled once more.

6. Refreshing Berry Smoothie

Though the berry smoothie is making a return, its absence was deeply felt by fans who sought a healthier beverage option in the food court. Its revitalizing blend of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries was a cherished treat on hot days.

7. Hearty Polish Dog

The discontinuation of the Polish dog, a flavorful alternative to the regular hot dog, raised eyebrows and voiced outrage among fans. Despite explanations pointing towards a simplified menu and healthier options, fans remain nostalgic about this flavorful offering.

8. Flavorful Combo Pizza

The combo pizza, adorned with a multitude of tasty toppings like peppers, onions, and various meats, was another casualty of the pandemic that fans wish to see revived. A sentiment boldly stated by a fan sums it up: “The pandemic isn’t over until the Combo Pizza is back.”

9. Kirkland Take and Bake Pizza

A savior for those hectic weeknights, the Kirkland Take and Bake Pizza was not only economical but also a delicious solution for families. Its absence is certainly felt in the households that once relied on it for quick and tasty meals.

10. Kevin’s Natural Foods

Kevin’s Natural Foods catered to a niche yet appreciative crowd at Costco, offering gluten- and soy-free, as well as paleo and keto-certified products. Their disappearance off the shelves left health-conscious shoppers with fewer ready-made dinner options.

Costco’s diverse and evolving product line has invariably meant the departure of some much-loved items. While some exits are met with understanding, others spark fervent discussions among fans who long for a revival.

The above-mentioned items stand out in recent discussions as those that Costco superfans believe deserve a return to the shelves and menus of the beloved wholesale giant. Perhaps, as the adage goes, if the fans speak loud enough, the powers that be at Costco might just listen and reintroduce some of these missed items.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

