2022 Tax Day Deals, Discounts and Freebies

Unfortunately, you probably aren’t getting a refund from the IRS if you haven’t done your tax return yet. But that shouldn’t discourage you from taking advantage of some of the Tax Day deals going on throughout the country today. To help you celebrate, many companies are offering deals, discounts and freebies to drum up some business. Here are some of the best deals, discounts, and freebies to be had today.

7-Eleven

If you sign up for 7Rewards, you’ll save $0.11 per gallon on your first seven trips to their gas pumps. This deal is on throughout April. Additionally, any pizza ordered through the 7NOW delivery option is just $5.

Bean Box Coffee

Today only, the coffee subscription specialists at Bean Box are offering a Tax Day special. Subscribe and get your first delivery for just $4.18 — and a chance to win $100 in Bean Box credit. The regular cost of a subscription is $24 a month.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Get $10 off a $40 purchase when you order a Tax Day meal for takeout or delivery.

Cheesecake Factory

Mmm! From April 18 through April 23, you can get $10 off a $50 purchase when you use promo code CAKE10 on the company’s website checkout (or through DoorDash).

Corner Bakery

Current rewards members get a free hazelnut cold brew with any purchase made on Tax Day. To claim, you must already be a member.

Discount Contact Lenses

Not a Tax Day exclusive per se, but if you’ve found your eyes stinging while doing your taxes this year, get 15% off with the code SPRING15 until April 30 at Discount Contact Lenses.

Fazoli’s

Six free breadsticks can be yours on Tax Day — just use code TAXDAY22 on the app or at participating locations.

Firehouse Subs

Get a free medium sub on Tax Day with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a drink.

Great American Cookies

You can get one free chocolate chip cookie from Great American Cookies in person or online today.

Hooters

For Tax Day, kids 12 years and under can get a free meal as long as an accompanying adult makes a purchase of at least $15.

Hot Dog on a Stick

Loyalty members will receive $4.18 off an order of $10 or more online. Use the code TAX to get your discount today. New members get a $3 reward for signing up.

Kona Grill

Today might be a good day to take advantage of two margaritas for the price of $10.40.

Kona Ice

Free shaved ice cones today only as part of its “No taxation without relaxation” day.

Marble Slab Creamery

Today, all Marble Slab loyalty members will receive a free small ice cream with the purchase of a regular or Best Value ice cream.

Mountain Mike’s

Buy a 20-inch “mountain” size pizza and receive $10.40 off your order when you purchase via the app. No promo code necessary.

Noodles & Company

Buy one, get one for small entrees from April 22 through 24 at Noodles & Company.

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Free in-store shredding services through April 23. Shred up to 5 pounds with a coupon available on the company website.

Perdue Farms

Ending today, Perdue Farms is offering 15% off a purchase when you use code TAXDAY22.

Planet Fitness

Pumping iron might be the perfect solution to the stress caused by crunching numbers. Fitness centers are offering a free HydroMassage and a free workout. A coupon for this promotion is available on the Planet Fitness website.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Get a buy one, get one deal at Potbelly Sandwich Shop when you order an original size sandwich online (or through its app) on April 18. Use the promo code BOGO. Also, if you enroll in the shop’s Potbelly Perks program at any time, you’ll get an original sandwich free after your first purchase.

Round Table Pizza

Rewards club members who buy a large or XL pizza may redeem a reward for a personal pizza with up to four toppings for Tax Day 2022. Available in-store, online or via the app.

Smokey Bones

All members of the Bones Club will instantly get a $10 discount today when they spend at least $25.

Straight Talk

Get up to 25% off a new smartphone today at Straight Talk.

Sonic

Quench that thirst at Sonic, with half-priced drinks and slushies available on April 18.

