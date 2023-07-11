Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

These 4 Cities Are About To Get an Aldi

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
An Aldi store in Tallahassee, FL, USA. stock photo
JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

See Our Best Picks

By the end of the year, German grocery store chain Aldi announced plans to have 2,400 locations across the U.S. Aldi experienced double-digit growth between 2021 and 2022, which the company attributed to shoppers turning to affordable grocery options amid high inflation, Grocery Dive reported.

“Our growth is led by our customers, and they continue to want more Aldi locations coast-to-coast,” Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said in a press release.

To celebrate, new locations are hosting ribbon-cutting ceremonies and giving shoppers free giveaways or the chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card. These four cities are getting a new Aldi in July.

Thibodaux, Louisiana

On July 13 at 8:30 a.m., a new Aldi at 32 Rienzi Dr. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Regular hours are Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 shoppers will receive a Golden Ticket worth up to $100 and a free goodie bag. Aldi will also be handing out shopping totes while supplies last. Shoppers can enter the Aldi sweepstakes between July 13 and July 15 to win a $500 Aldi gift card. There’s one winner per store; rules and details are available at your location.

Make Your Money Work for You

Renssleaer, New York

Join Aldi customers at 500 North Greenbush Road for the grand ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 20 at 8:30 a.m. Regular store hours are Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On July 20, customers can get a free shopping tote while supplies last and enter the Aldi sweepstakes to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

Parrish, Florida

A new Aldi at 8810 US 301 N. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 27 at 8:30 a.m. Regular store hours are Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a Golden Ticket worth up to $100, and Aldi is giving away free shopping totes while supplies last on opening day. Between July 27 and July 30, shoppers can enter to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

Rocky Point, New York

There’s a grand opening for a new Aldi store at 75 NY 25A on July 27 at 8:30 a.m. Regular store hours are the same as most locations, Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This location is giving away Golden Tickets to the first 100 customers worth up to $100 and free shopping totes while supplies last. Shoppers can enter the Aldi sweepstakes between July 27 and July 30 to win a $500 gift card.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Shopping

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

July 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says ‘Money Is Not Just Math, It’s Behavior’ — 5 Bad Habits to Break Today

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey Says 'Money Is Not Just Math, It's Behavior' -- 5 Bad Habits to Break Today

July 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

Saving Money

Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

July 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

30 Biggest Dos and Don’ts When Buying a Car

Saving Money

30 Biggest Dos and Don'ts When Buying a Car

July 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Shopping Expert: Here Are 6 Tips for Scoring the Best Deals on Prime Day

Shopping

I'm a Shopping Expert: Here Are 6 Tips for Scoring the Best Deals on Prime Day

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: Where To Find The Best Deals on Grocery Essentials

Saving Money

Experts: Where To Find The Best Deals on Grocery Essentials

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: Will Job Shortage Affect Your Ability To Qualify for SNAP Benefits?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Will Job Shortage Affect Your Ability To Qualify for SNAP Benefits?

July 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Two Emergency Funds? Why Suze Orman Says It’s Essential

Savings Advice

Two Emergency Funds? Why Suze Orman Says It's Essential

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 10 States Have the Highest Energy Costs — How It Impacts Your Monthly Bills

Saving Money

These 10 States Have the Highest Energy Costs -- How It Impacts Your Monthly Bills

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Amazon Prime Day: 10 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Shopping

Amazon Prime Day: 10 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Surprising Items Worth Buying at Walmart

Shopping

6 Surprising Items Worth Buying at Walmart

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

Saving Money

How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships

Saving Money

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

Shopping

How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Setting Up Utilities for the First Time? Here’s How To Calculate the Cost

Saving Money

Setting Up Utilities for the First Time? Here's How To Calculate the Cost

July 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Viral Products You Will Regret Buying This Summer

Shopping

7 Viral Products You Will Regret Buying This Summer

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!