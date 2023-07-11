These 4 Cities Are About To Get an Aldi

By the end of the year, German grocery store chain Aldi announced plans to have 2,400 locations across the U.S. Aldi experienced double-digit growth between 2021 and 2022, which the company attributed to shoppers turning to affordable grocery options amid high inflation, Grocery Dive reported.

“Our growth is led by our customers, and they continue to want more Aldi locations coast-to-coast,” Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said in a press release.

To celebrate, new locations are hosting ribbon-cutting ceremonies and giving shoppers free giveaways or the chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card. These four cities are getting a new Aldi in July.

Thibodaux, Louisiana

On July 13 at 8:30 a.m., a new Aldi at 32 Rienzi Dr. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Regular hours are Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 shoppers will receive a Golden Ticket worth up to $100 and a free goodie bag. Aldi will also be handing out shopping totes while supplies last. Shoppers can enter the Aldi sweepstakes between July 13 and July 15 to win a $500 Aldi gift card. There’s one winner per store; rules and details are available at your location.

Renssleaer, New York

Join Aldi customers at 500 North Greenbush Road for the grand ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 20 at 8:30 a.m. Regular store hours are Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On July 20, customers can get a free shopping tote while supplies last and enter the Aldi sweepstakes to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

Parrish, Florida

A new Aldi at 8810 US 301 N. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 27 at 8:30 a.m. Regular store hours are Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a Golden Ticket worth up to $100, and Aldi is giving away free shopping totes while supplies last on opening day. Between July 27 and July 30, shoppers can enter to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

Rocky Point, New York

There’s a grand opening for a new Aldi store at 75 NY 25A on July 27 at 8:30 a.m. Regular store hours are the same as most locations, Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This location is giving away Golden Tickets to the first 100 customers worth up to $100 and free shopping totes while supplies last. Shoppers can enter the Aldi sweepstakes between July 27 and July 30 to win a $500 gift card.

