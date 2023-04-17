Aldi Refund Policy Includes Unusual Perk That Doubles Your Reward — How It Works

As cash-strapped American shoppers continue to hunt for cheaper alternatives, Aldi provides some of the best deals on everything from groceries to household supplies. However, as its growing customer base knows, it also has a quirky business model that includes the best return policy around.

Grocery stores pride themselves on having a no questions asked return policy for customers with food that has gone bad, is expired or simply not up to certain standards. To set itself apart from the competition, Aldi not only refunds your money, but gifts you a replacement item for free.

“At ALDI, we’re so confident in our ALDI-exclusive food items that we’ve backed them with our unbeatable Twice as Nice Guarantee,” its website states. “If for any reason you are not 100% satisfied with the quality of any product, we will gladly replace the product AND refund your money.”

To take advantage of Aldi’s generous return policy, you need the item you’re returning alongside the receipt to receive a refund in the original form of payment. There are certain purchases that can’t be returned, including name-brand products, select non-food items and alcohol, as detailed on the company site.

“To receive the Twice as Nice Guarantee, the product packaging and any unused product must be returned to your local ALDI store manager. For items not covered by the Twice as Nice Guarantee (non-food ALDI Find items, alcohol, national brands or non-quality related issues), a replacement or refund will be offered.”

The German-owned discount chain has approximately 2,200 stores in 38 U.S. states and, according to Business Insider, is the fastest growing grocery chain in the U.S. Boasting “Low prices. Every aisle. Every day,” Aldi goes the extra mile to save people money on staples like bread, eggs, milk and more by pushing a no frills philosophy based on price above everything else.

According to its website, Aldi was voted the #1 grocer in price by the retail analysts at dunnhumby for the sixth year in a row. With inflation affecting everyone and consumers always looking for cheaper products, Aldi has seen its customer base grow by one million new shoppers in 2022 and welcomed an increase in middle- and high-income customers (households that make between $50,000 and $100,000 per year), per Reuters.

