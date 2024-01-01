Advertiser Disclosure
These Aldi, Costco, and Walmart Food Items are Cheaper Versions of Your Fast Food Faves

By Laura Bogart
Our favorite fast food may delight our taste buds, but those lunchtime excursions for chicken nuggets or midnight taco runs can have us feeling blue about our budgets. Many of the biggest fast-food franchises, such as Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s, Burger King, and Mcdonald’s, have experienced price hikes over the past few years. While the allure of cheap eat-on-the-go has diminished with these increases, many of us still have attachments to those succulent Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets or perfectly crunchy Taco Bell wraps. The good news is budget-conscious shoppers don’t have to forsake our fajitas — not when there are equally tasty alternatives at some of our favorite stores.

Aldi

Lovers of the McDonald’s Big Mac can find another double-the-patties, double-the-flavor option in the Aldi Double Cheeseburger. At the same time, fans of old-fashioned White Castle sliders can sink their teeth into Aldi’s version of the iconic burger. Meanwhile, regulars at the drive-throughs at Chick-fil-A or Wendy’s might be tempted by the Kirkwood breaded chicken breasts that, with a little mayo and a few pickles, can pass for their favorite chicken sandwiches.  

Those of us who are used to starting our days with breakfast sandwiches from Dunkin’ Donuts can also find a more cost-effective alternative in the Aldi Breakfast Best sausage, egg, and cheese croissant sandwiches. We can even pair our breakfast sandwich with delectable Season’s Choice hash browns that a former McDonald’s corporate chef claims are similar to the golden brown snacks at the golden arches.

Costco

Costco shoppers can enjoy Chik-Fil-A quality chicken nuggets any day of the week with the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, which come ready for the microwave, air fryer, or oven. People who stop at 7-Eleven or their local takeout joint for chicken wings can find a flavorful facsimile in Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Wings in Buffalo or sweet-chipotle barbecue sauce.

Since Costco sells them in bulk, people who can’t imagine starting the day without Starbucks sous-vide egg bites don’t have to wait in long early-morning drive-through lines. Popping them in the air fryer gets these bites as delightfully browned and crunchy as the ones warmed up in the oven at our local Starbucks.

Walmart

The aisles of our local Walmart can pack the same delicious options as any of our favorite takeout spots. In fact, the same former corporate chef for McDonald’s who anointed the Season’s Choice hashbrowns a more-than-satisfactory substitute says that Walmart’s Great Value pork breakfast sausage patties are just as delicious as the early morning staple at Mickey D’s.

TikTok foodies also claim that the Walmart Great Value chicken dipping sauce rivals even Chick-fil-A’s famous sauce. According to a Daily Dot piece compiling the best Walmart “dupes” of popular fast food, influencers say that the seasoned honey butter is akin to the celebrated butter of Texas Roadhouse, chicken taquitos are like the Taco Bell rolled chicken tacos, and packaged banana bread is as wonderful as the Starbucks brand. 

