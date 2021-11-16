Costco Defies Supply Chain Issues by Bringing Back These Favorite Items

Despite supply chain disruptions, Costco won’t be a Grinch this season as the retailer has already stocked its shelves with holiday items. This was possible thanks to the retailer’s early planning.

Costco has even brought back two popular favorites. The first one, the “massive pumpkin cheesecake,” is here for the season, Eatthis.com reports, adding that Instagram user @costcohotfinds recently did a “happy dance” after they spotted them back on bakery shelves.



The 4.88-pound whipped cream-topped treats cost $15.99 and according to MyFitnessPal, an entire pumpkin cheesecake has about 6,500 in total, Eatthis.com says. Each of the 16 pre-cut slices is a mere 410 calories.

The second new item to hit warehouses is the beloved peppermint bark.

“You can get 14 servings of this festive find — which is made with Belgian chocolate and all-natural peppermint — for only $9.99. Bark is meant to be broken up, meaning you can enjoy it without over-indulging,” Eatthis.com reports.

Costco was able to navigate the supply chain disruptions in a better way than most other retailers.

Laffer Tengler Investments’ Nancy Tengler told CNBC last month that “this is a company that is well positioned to handle supply chain disruptions,” the firm’s chief investment officer said. “The purchasing team is probably one of the best in the industry.”

Costco’s management said on its latest earnings call that its warehouse format allows for stockpiling inventory and buying it when it’s available, a promising advantage heading into the holidays, Tengler said, according to CNBC.

In addition, Forbes reports that Costco has placed holiday orders earlier than usual and they are also being proactive for the coming year, as well.

Echoing a decision that Walmart announced in August, Costco has chartered three of their own ocean vessels for next year, according to Forbes. The ships have the capacity of between 800 and 1,000 containers, to transport goods between Asia, the United States and Canada. As far as the coming holiday season, “We’re ordering as much as we can and getting it in earlier,” Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said, according to Forbes.

