Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Dave Ramsey’s Costco Shopping List: 9 Bulk Items That Save You The Most Money

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
People with shopping carts filled with groceries goods, products walking out of Costco store in Virginia in parking car lot stock photo
855684128 / iStock.com

It may cost more at the register, but buying groceries in bulk can help you save money in the long run. Not only can items sold in bulk cost less per unit than at regular retail stores, but it also means fewer trips to the store, less money spent on gas and less of a chance that you’ll give in to impulse purchases. However, personal finance expert Dave Ramsey says only nine bulk items really save you money.

Costco and Sam’s Club are the biggest names in the wholesale world, but Ramsey says you can find bulk deals at other stores like BJ’s Wholesale Club and online outlets like Boxed and Amazon. But watch out for rookie mistakes that can lead to overspending, such as stocking up on things to avoid making a return trip and doing all of your grocery shopping at the warehouse store to get your money’s worth out of a membership, says Ramsey.

If you really want to save money at Costco, Ramsey says these are the nine items you should buy in bulk:

  • Toiletries
  • Dental care items (electric toothbrush heads and dental floss)
  • Paper products (toilet paper and paper towels)
  • Batteries
  • Gum
  • Cereal
  • Canned goods
  • Rice
  • Dry beans

There are also items you shouldn’t buy in bulk, including fruit, vegetables, dairy and other perishables and condiments and spices.

Shoppers are looking for any way to save on grocery costs. Food at home prices increased by 11.4% in 2022, and while food prices are expected to grow more slowly in 2023, they’re still above historical averages, according to the USDA Economic Research Service (ERS) Food Price Outlook.

Make Your Money Work for You

So how much can you really save by buying in bulk?

In 2021, MagnifyMoney compiled a list of 20 products to compare non-bulk and bulk costs. Researchers found that across the 20 products analyzed, non-bulk shoppers can save about 25% if they switch to bulk buying. Batteries had the largest price difference between bulk and non-bulk. Toilet paper was the one product MagnifyMoney said that offered no difference.

Buying in bulk isn’t always the most practical or budget-friendly way to shop. Ramsey says to consider whether it works for you and your situation. If it fits your lifestyle and budget, grab a few household staples in bulk and see how much you save.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Rachel Cruze: 5 Things I Refuse To Spend Money On for the Holidays

Saving Money

Rachel Cruze: 5 Things I Refuse To Spend Money On for the Holidays

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Are Thrift Stores Cheaper In-Person or Online? The Answer May Surprise You

Shopping

Are Thrift Stores Cheaper In-Person or Online? The Answer May Surprise You

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Cheap Seasonal Items at Dollar Tree Only Available in the Winter

Shopping

9 Cheap Seasonal Items at Dollar Tree Only Available in the Winter

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things You Should Buy Only at Grocery Stores

Saving Money

8 Things You Should Buy Only at Grocery Stores

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

14 Ridiculously Expensive Things You Keep Getting Suckered Into Buying

Shopping

14 Ridiculously Expensive Things You Keep Getting Suckered Into Buying

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Fastest Ways To Save Up $500K, According to Experts

Savings Advice

6 Fastest Ways To Save Up $500K, According to Experts

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Single Cost Is Sending American Families Into ‘Financial Ruin’ — What To Do To Prepare

Saving Money

This Single Cost Is Sending American Families Into 'Financial Ruin' -- What To Do To Prepare

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Retailers That Offer Free (Or Cheap) Gift Wrapping for the Holidays

Saving Money

8 Retailers That Offer Free (Or Cheap) Gift Wrapping for the Holidays

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Get Spotify Premium for Free in 2023

Saving Money

How To Get Spotify Premium for Free in 2023

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

12 Cars With the Best Driving Experience for the Price

Saving Money

12 Cars With the Best Driving Experience for the Price

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is the Post Office Open on Saturday? Weekend Hour Guide

Saving Money

Is the Post Office Open on Saturday? Weekend Hour Guide

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Cheapest Days of the Week To Buy Gas, Groceries and More

Savings Advice

Cheapest Days of the Week To Buy Gas, Groceries and More

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary: Millennials Waste Money on These 3 Items

Savings Advice

Kevin O'Leary: Millennials Waste Money on These 3 Items

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Walmart: 6 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Shopping

Walmart: 6 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Just How Effective Are SNAP, Child Tax Credit and State Safety Net Programs at Providing for Low-Income Residents?

Saving Money

Just How Effective Are SNAP, Child Tax Credit and State Safety Net Programs at Providing for Low-Income Residents?

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Holiday Luxury Gifts You Can Give for Less Than $150

Saving Money

Holiday Luxury Gifts You Can Give for Less Than $150

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!