Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Decreased SNAP Benefits and Inflation Have Made Eating Out Less Expensive Than Cooking At Home

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Group of Young Adults Eating Fast Food stock photo
RyanJLane / iStock.com

See Our Best Picks

Thanks to the expiration of the pandemic-era SNAP boost and inflation, eating out at fast food chains and other restaurants is now less expensive than purchasing food at the grocery and cooking at home.

An analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that payments dropped by about $90 for individuals and $250 or more for some families. As a result, SNAP households cut their monthly food and beverage spending by about 35% of cut benefits, according to market research company Circana and as previously reported by GOBankingRates. However, households also increased their use of quick-service restaurants. By using loyalty programs and deals, SNAP recipients have been able to save more money by eating out.

Restaurant Business Online reported that grocery inflation has outpaced the rise in menu prices, which made eating out at restaurants a better financial option than cooking at home.

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), consumers saw the largest annual increase in food prices since the 1980s last year. Food prices generally increase by 2% every year, but they shot up by 11% from 2021 to 2022.

“Prices are expected to grow more slowly in 2023 than they did in 2022. But it’s still going to grow more than the historic annual average of 2%,” said GAO’s Steve Morris, an expert in agriculture, during a recent podcast. “When you look at the forecast for this year’s prices, they’re predicted to increase anywhere from 5 to 10%, and probably settle around 8%. So, they’re still going to be really high.”

Make Your Money Work for You

In 2022, food-at-home prices increased by 11.4%, while food-away-from-home prices were up by 7.7%, per U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.

Another way SNAP households have been able to stretch their SNAP dollars is by going to local farmers’ markets and purchasing fresh produce. Some farmers’ markets will match every SNAP dollar spent up to a maximum. For example, if you purchase $20 worth of fresh produce, you only use $10 of your benefits, GOBankingRates reported.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Dave Ramsey Has a Warning for Those Looking To Buy a Car

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey Has a Warning for Those Looking To Buy a Car

July 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 States Where You Can Live Easily Off $2,500 a Month

Savings Advice

10 States Where You Can Live Easily Off $2,500 a Month

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Costco Items That Gen Z Love Most

Shopping

8 Costco Items That Gen Z Love Most

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Dollar Tree Grocery Items To Skip — Even If They’re on Deep Discount

Saving Money

7 Dollar Tree Grocery Items To Skip -- Even If They're on Deep Discount

July 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Home Trends Buyers Will Be Shopping for and Avoiding in 2024

Saving Money

6 Home Trends Buyers Will Be Shopping for and Avoiding in 2024

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Request a Refund for Apple or iTunes Subscriptions

Shopping

How To Request a Refund for Apple or iTunes Subscriptions

July 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

TikTok ‘Deinfluencer’ to 178K Followers: Do Not Buy These Summer Items

Shopping

TikTok 'Deinfluencer' to 178K Followers: Do Not Buy These Summer Items

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

New Car Market: What Is MSRP and What Does It Mean for Car Buyers?

Saving Money

New Car Market: What Is MSRP and What Does It Mean for Car Buyers?

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Affordable U.S. Beaches To Visit This Summer

Travel

5 Affordable U.S. Beaches To Visit This Summer

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Best Places To Find the Electric Vehicle You Want as Dealerships Run Low

Saving Money

5 Best Places To Find the Electric Vehicle You Want as Dealerships Run Low

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Expensive Liquors That Are Worth the Price

Saving Money

5 Expensive Liquors That Are Worth the Price

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Save Money on Airline Baggage Fees This Summer: 6 Clever Tricks

Saving Money

Save Money on Airline Baggage Fees This Summer: 6 Clever Tricks

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: Change to Asset Limit Exclusion Could Make Millionaires Eligible for SNAP Benefits

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Change to Asset Limit Exclusion Could Make Millionaires Eligible for SNAP Benefits

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Your Used Car Trade-In Is Worth A Lot Less Than You Think — Here’s What It Means For Your New Purchase

Saving Money

Your Used Car Trade-In Is Worth A Lot Less Than You Think -- Here's What It Means For Your New Purchase

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Ways To Pay For Home Renovations: Which Is Best?

Saving Money

4 Ways To Pay For Home Renovations: Which Is Best?

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!