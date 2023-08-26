Advertiser Disclosure
8 Dollar Store Meals That Are Better Than Takeout

By Dawn Allcot
Even as people struggle with rising costs and economic uncertainty, people still love ordering take-out in today’s busy world. According to recent research by PriceListo.com, McDonald’s and Taco Bell are amongst the favorite restaurants for dining in or take-out, with the average meals costing between $10 and $13.50.

But many TikTokkers have made it their mission to find healthy meals at Dollar Tree that cost a lot less than take-out. We spent some time scrolling to find their best recommendations.

Annie’s Organic Tomato Soup and Quesadillas

Price: $3.75

TikTokker SensationalFinds says this soup retails for about $4 in other stores. But you can find it for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree. Pair it with a grilled cheese quesadilla using quesadillas from Dollar Tree and shredded cheese and you have a satisfying meal for two people for just $3.75.

Pancakes, Syrup and Sausage with Gravy

Price: $5

DollarTreeDinners aimed to buy groceries for a week with just $35. The TikTokker says she hesitates to call it a “challenge,” because that makes a game out of what is a reality for many people.

Some of her finds included Hungry Jack pancake mix, which she could pair with maple syrup, strawberry jam, or Nutella and Farmer John Pork Sausage, plus gravy for a hearty breakfast.

Cheesy Broccoli Egg Bites

Price: $3.75

Dollar Tree shared this recipe on its website. If your Dollar Tree sells eggs, you can make this healthy takeaway breakfast meal for just $3.75. Combine 12 eggs, a bag of frozen broccoli, and one cup of shredded cheddar. You can also add a splash of milk, heavy cream or sour cream to help your egg bites fluff up more.

Defrost broccoli and then mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Pour into a non-stick muffin tin and bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes until firm.

Tuna Salad on a Wrap

Price: $3.75

Put together a tasty chicken salad wrap in water using quesadillas from Dollar Tree, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, and StarKist Chunk Light Tuna. If your Dollar Tree sells fresh produce, you can add chopped celery or carrots for extra crunch.

Chicken Stir Fry

Price: $5

Crider canned white meat chicken in water is a dollar store staple you can use to make a variety of meals. TikTokker DollarTree Dinners recommended pairing the chicken with TJ Farms Pepper Stir Fry or any frozen vegetables of your choice from the frozen food section, Valetti’s Teriyaki marinade, and rice for a quick and easy stir-fry.

“Lazy Enchiladas”

Price: $6.25

DollarTreeDinners isn’t just great at creating meals for less. She is the queen of adding a twist to ordinary convenience foods. She grabbed some El Monterey XXL Burritos, pepper jack cheese, enchilada sauce, and rice on the side for a tex-mex lunch or dinner.

Chicken Ala King over Rice

Price: $2.50

This Swanson Chicken ala King is the same one in grocery stores for $1.98 or more. Pair it with rice for the ultimate comfort food. For $1.25 more, you can also choose from Dollar Tree’s selection of frozen veggies as a side dish.

Double Cheeseburgers and Fries

Price: $6.25

Still craving that burger? Feed a family of two for less than the price of one McDonald’s Big Mac. SensationalFinds discovered frozen burgers at Dollar Tree. Grab some cheddar or pepper jack cheese from the refrigerated section to melt on top. Dollar Tree stores also sell Gold Medal hamburger buns and TJ Farms Steak Cut French Fries to complete your meal.

