Domino’s Pizza Will Pay You to Pick Up Your Own Order

Companies are getting creative to combat the labor shortage, including shifting some of the burdens of customer service onto consumers. Self-checkout lines are growing in prominence. And now, at least one pizza chain is incentivizing customers to pick up their own pizza.

Domino’s, known for decades for its promise of pizza delivered in 30 minutes or less, is now offering customers a $3 tip in the form of online credit if they pick up their order themselves instead of relying on a delivery driver.

The chain is calling the promotion “Carryout Tips,” and announced the offer in a press release and social media posts. “It takes skill to get pizza from a Domino’s store to your door,” Domino’s Executive President, Chief Marketing Officer Art D’Elia said in a press release.

“As a reward, Domino’s is giving a $3 tip to online carryout customers who take the time and energy out of their day to act as their own delivery drivers. After all, we think they deserve it.”

Domino’s is trying to get ahead of the Super Bowl, which D’Elia called “one of the busiest days of the year” in the press release. The company sells over 2 million pizzas that Sunday alone.

In addition to reducing the burden on Domino’s staff, the promotion also incentivizes customers to pick up their own pizza instead of using a delivery service app like Grubhub, Doordash or Uber Eats, which can cut into restaurant profits. In early November, the company randomly gave away 2,600 $50 gift certificates to customers for local restaurants in the Greater Boston, Phoenix, Louisville, Laredo and Denver areas. At the time, Russell Weiner, Domino’s chief operating officer, said in a release:

“Many small restaurants don’t have a system for delivery. Meanwhile, third-party delivery apps are charging local eateries high fees to deliver, which are taking away much of their earnings. Domino’s and its franchisees were inspired to pay it forward in these communities by helping drive business to a few neighboring restaurants — without the substantial fees.”

How to Get Your $3 “Tip”

To take advantage of the promotion, use the Domino’s app to place an online order of $5 or more and choose the “carryout” option. You’ll receive a $3 “Carryout Tip” that you can apply toward an online carryout order of $5 or more the following week.

Domino’s said the promotion will run through May 22, 2022. It can be combined with one other carryout coupon and customers can redeem up to one $3 Carryout Tip per day.

