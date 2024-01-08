9 Expensive Groceries To Replace Now With These Cheaper Items

Adene Sanchez / iStock/Getty Images

In today’s economy, every penny counts, especially when it comes to your grocery bill. With prices soaring, it’s smart to look for ways to stretch your dollar without compromising on taste or nutrition.

Here are nine savvy substitutions to help you save money while still enjoying delicious meals, per Nine’s Kitchen and TrueMoneySaver.com.

Swap Pricey Dairy for Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is a superhero in the kitchen. Not only is it packed with protein, but it can also replace oil, sour cream, and even butter in your recipes. Try using it in your next batch of muffins or as a creamy base for dips. You’ll cut costs and add a healthy twist to your meals.

Use Bouillon Paste Instead of Liquid Broth

Bouillon paste is concentrated flavor in a tiny jar. Instead of buying cartons of broth, mix this paste with hot water to create the same base for soups and stews. It’s cheaper, lasts longer, and you can control the intensity of the flavor.

Choose Dried Herbs Over Fresh

Fresh herbs might look pretty, but they wilt quickly and can be pricey. Opt for dried herbs, which are more concentrated and last much longer. Sprinkle some dried basil in your pasta sauce or add dried parsley to your homemade salad dressing for a flavor boost.

Egg alternatives

Out of eggs? Mix ground flax or chia seeds with water to create a vegan egg substitute perfect for baking. Not only is it cheaper, but it’s also a great way to add extra fiber to your cakes and cookies.

Beans and Mushrooms Instead of Meat

Meat can take a big bite out of your budget. Try replacing half the meat in your recipes with beans or mushrooms. They’re cheaper and still provide a satisfying, hearty texture. Imagine a mushroom and bean chili or a blended burger with half the meat and all the flavor.

Craving chocolate cake but don’t have baking chocolate? Mix cocoa powder with butter or oil for a quick and cost-effective substitute. Your desserts will still be rich and chocolaty, without the extra cost.

Lemon Extract and Vinegar Instead of Lemons

Lemons can be expensive, especially when they’re out of season. Use lemon extract or vinegar to provide a similar zesty flavor in dressings and baked goods. It’s a small change with big savings.

Pickles as a Cucumber Substitute

Cucumbers not in the budget? Use pickles instead. Chop them up for a tangy addition to salads or sandwiches. They’re cheaper and add a fun, vinegary twist to your meals.

Frozen Greens Instead of Fresh

Fresh greens can be costly, and they spoil quickly. Frozen greens like brussels sprouts, kale, and cabbage are more affordable and last longer. Use them in stir-fries, soups, or as a simple steamed side dish.

By making these smart swaps, you can save money without sacrificing flavor or nutrition. Get creative in the kitchen and watch your savings grow!

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

