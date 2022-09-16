Advertiser Disclosure
Food Stamps: BJ’s Wholesale Club Now Accepts Online EBT Payments — What You Need To Know

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

BJs-Wholesale-Club
Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

Food stamp recipients who are also members of BJ’s Wholesale Club can now use their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to make online purchases at all of the company’s locations.

BJ’s just announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT payments will be accepted chainwide when members use their cards at checkout on BJs.com or the BJ’s mobile app. The cards can be used for a variety of shopping options, including free pickup, shipping and same-day delivery.

In addition, members can split payments at checkout and use both their EBT cards and their debit or credit cards when necessary.

“Over the course of the last few months, we’ve been actively working to expand our online SNAP EBT payment options for our members across all the states we currently do business in,” Monica Schwartz, BJ’s EVP and Chief Digital Officer, said in a press release. “We’re excited to announce that SNAP EBT payments are accepted online chainwide, allowing us to offer even more flexibility and convenience to all of our members.”

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Beneficiaries now pay with EBT cards. SNAP benefits can be used to purchase most food items except food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store.

The following items are eligible for purchase using your SNAP benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants that produce food for the household to eat

Among the items you can’t purchase with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, pet food, cleaning suppliers, paper products and cosmetics.

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
