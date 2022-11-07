Don’t Receive Food Stamps? Connecticut Sending $32.5 Million in Food Assistance to Qualified Families Today

Less people will be going hungry in Connecticut as a scheduled one-time benefit of $391 per eligible child is on its way.

In partnership with the Connecticut State Department of Education, the Connecticut Department of Social Services is distributing $32.5 million in special food assistance benefits on Monday, Nov. 7. This assistance will help schoolchildren who are enrolled in the free or reduced-price meals program, but who do not get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Family Assistance (TFA), or Medicaid (HUSKY A).

This action will benefit more than 65,7770 kids and their families.

Separately, 17,500 children who qualify for the Summer Pandemic EBT: Children in School distribution but didn’t already receive a Pandemic EBT card will get their distribution along with their household’s EBT cards as soon as November 17.

DSS has lined up the deposit of Summer Pandemic EBT food benefits on EBT accounts by 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

Benefits can be used at any retailer that accepts SNAP/EBT payments, and enrollees can actually double the value of Pandemic EBT or other SNAP benefits by shopping at farmers’ markets participating in CT Fresh Match. Enrollees can also shop online with participating retailers, including Acme, Aldi and Price Chopper/Market 32 via Instacart, Amazon, BJ’s Wholesale Clubs, Big Y, Food Bazaar, Geissler’s Supermarkets, PriceRite, Sam’s Club Scan & Go, ShopRite, Stop and Shop Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods.

More aid is likely on the way; an extra distribution for roughly 54,000 SNAP household children under the age of six who are not also enrolled in school is expected to arrive in early December.

