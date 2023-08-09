Advertiser Disclosure
Food Stamps: SNAP Benefits Will Increase in 2024

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
The young mother holds her daughter on her hip as she grocery shops for items she needs.
SDI Productions / Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service adjusts SNAP maximum allotments, deductions and income eligibility standards at the beginning of each federal fiscal year — October 1.

These adjustments are based on the cost of living (COLA adjustments), which is the amount of money needed to support a basic standard of living. For 2024, the FNS increased maximum allotments and shelter caps for most U.S. states and territories.

Maximum allotments for the 48 states and D.C., Alaska, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands all increased. Meanwhile, the amount decreased by $35 for SNAP recipients in Hawaii. Here are the maximum allotments for SNAP for a family of four, according to the USDA website:

  • 48 states and D.C.: $973.
  • Alaska: $1,248 to $1,937.
  • Hawaii: $1,759.
  • Guam: $1,434.
  • U.S. Virgin Islands: $1,251.

Also: New SNAP Work Requirements Go Into Effect Sept. 1 — Here’s Who Qualifies

Shelter cap values refer to the amount of money SNAP recipients can deduct — rent, repair costs, utilities — exceeding half of their net income when calculating benefits. Unless one person in the household is elderly or disabled, the shelter cap increased by $48, up to $672, in the 48 contiguous states and D.C. The maximum homeless shelter deduction also rose to $179.66. Maximum shelter deductions for 2024 are as follows:

  • 48 states and D.C.: $672.
  • Alaska: $1,073.
  • Hawaii: $905.
  • Guam: $789.
  • U.S. Virgin Islands: $529.
The resource limit for all states and territories remains unchanged at $2,750. For households where at least one person is age 60 or older, or is disabled, the limit will also remain unchanged at $4,250.

A monthly payment of $973 for a family of four breaks down to roughly $8 per day per person. SNAP was never intended to cover all food costs, but the Urban Institute found that a modestly priced meal cost $3.14 as of the last quarter of 2022 — 15% more than the maximum SNAP benefit. The report also noted that SNAP benefits did not cover the cost of a meal in 99% of counties last year.

