Fourth of July Food and Drink Deals, Discounts and Freebies You Won’t Want to Miss

M_a_y_a / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Who says Independence Day parties have to be spent with friends and family cooking at home? With so many businesses wanting to join in on the celebrations, it would be silly to avoid your favorite restaurant, dessert shop or online food service.

See: July 4 BBQ 17% More Expensive Due to Inflation, Supply Chain Issues and War: Farm Bureau

Find: Are Banks Open on the Fourth of July 2022?

There are loads of enticing Fourth of July deals to enjoy in-person or at home. From drink deals to food discounts, freebies to points rewards, the list below offers a wide selection of deals, discounts and freebies you can enjoy throughout the holiday weekend.

7-Eleven: Starting on July 1, you will have 11 days to redeem a coupon for a small Slurpee drink at all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. The coupon can be redeemed in-store by accessing your 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards loyalty members’ accounts.

Applebee’s: To celebrate the Fourth of July, Applebee’s has Star-Spangled Sips, two new red, white and blue cocktails. The All-American Mucho and the Blue Bahama Mama are on for only $5.

Auntie Anne’s: The popular pretzel place has a new Dragonfruit Mango Frost drink and to celebrate Independence Day, any customer who purchases one will receive a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel. Also, when you buy any pretzel item through July 4 using the Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Perks app, you can get another free. Use code NOPOPCORN.

Beatnic: With the purchase of an entrée from July 1 through July 4, Beatnic (Formerly By Chloe) is giving away a free red, white and blue sprinkle cookie.

Carvel: Use any printed movie stub between June 20 and July 4 to cool off at Carvel. Buy one junior cup or cone and get one free when you show your stub.

Learn: Fast-Food & Chain Restaurants That Are Raising Prices

Chili’s: $4 domestic drafts and $5 Southern Back Porch ‘Ritas are available all day on July 4 and 5 or enjoy Chili’s $6 Marg of the Month, the Bacardi Beach Party Rita, on the Fourth and all month long.

Cinnabon: Now through July 4, when you buy a Classic Roll, MiniBon or Center of the Roll, you can get one free. With code NOPOPCORN, you can redeem in the “More” section of the Cinnabon Rewards App.

Cracker Barrel: From July 1-6, when you order a Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal Basket for curbside pickup or delivery from Cracker Barrel, you’ll receive a free family-size side of Bacon Baked Beans. The offer is valid from July 1 through July 6 and can be redeemed online.

Donatos: Donatos Rewards members can receive double rewards points when they add Party Twists to any online order on July 4.

Edible Arrangements: Edible Arrangements caters to holiday lovers and the Fourth of July is no exception. From July 1 through July 4, you can celebrate Independence Day and get 20% off select items for web and pickup only using the promo code PICKUP20.

Fazoli’s: Enter the code JULY4TH in the promo section of the Fazoli’s app to receive a limited-time offer for $3 off orders of $10 or more at Fazoli’s. Available from July 1 through July 7 at participating locations.

Make Your Money Work for You

Eating In: 6 Best Home Delivery Services for 2022 — For Your Health and Your Wallet

HelloFresh: You can celebrate the fourth at home, but do it in style. Get 16 free meals and free shipping using code HFJULY4TH22 at HelloFresh through July 4.

Hungry Howie’s: Mmm…flavored crust pizza. Hungry Howie’s is offering $0.99 Howie Bread with any online carry-out order of $15 or more. Use the code JULY4.

Jamba: From July 2-4, a $5 Medium Watermelon Breeze Smoothie is available exclusively to Jamba Rewards Members who use the app, shop online or in-store.

Kona Grill: Kona is celebrating all weekend with brunch deals like a limited edition Tuna & Lobster Poke for $17.76 and a Red, White and Blue Margarita flight for $12. Deals are on from July 1 through Monday, July 4.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme does it right on July 4. If you wear red, white, and blue to any participating Krispy Kreme store from now until July 4, you’ll receive a free donut of your choice. While there, check out four different Fourth of July-inspired doughnuts — including Soaring Firework Heart, Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart, Stars & Stripes Heart and Star-Spangled Sprinkle. AND when you order a dozen of these doughnuts (or any doughnuts) or a 16-count of mini donuts, you’ll get a free Original Glazed doughnut.

Marco’s Pizza: From June 30 through July 3, Marco’s is offering 20% off any pizza it makes when you order through its app or online. Use the code STAR20* to redeem this delicious deal.

Discover: McDonald’s is Entering the Metaverse: Order Real Burgers via Virtual World

McDonald’s: The world’s largest restaurant chain will be gifting a free order of french fries on Friday, July 1 when you order through the McDonald’s mobile app. Or get a free medium fry with any purchase of at least $1.

Miller’s Ale House: Miller’s is paying a great tribute to all military personnel, active or retired, by offering 50% off their entrée of choice on July 4 with proof of service.

On the Border: by mentioning BOHO to your server at On the Border, you can get a second of equal or lesser value 50% off when you buy one entrée in the restaurant from June 30 through July 4. While you’re enjoying your food and savings, grab a Tiki Rita seasonal margarita for only $5.

Pieology: From July 2 through July 4, Pieology is offering $5 off any $30 order. Eat in-store or order online using the code 50FF30JULY4.

Pressed: From July 1 through July 4, get 4 juices for $22 (VIP members can receive 4 juices for $19). Pressed fans can receive a size 1 freeze for $3 at all freeze locations during the same timeframe.

From July 1 through July 4, get 4 juices for $22 (VIP members can receive 4 juices for $19). Pressed fans can receive a size 1 freeze for $3 at all freeze locations during the same timeframe. QDOBA: There’s always big, bold flavor at QDOBA Mexican Eats. For July 4, anyone placing online, app or in-store orders through a rewards account is eligible to get 4x points on an entire purchase. No strings (exclusions or specific entrees) attached!

Make Your Money Work for You

Delivery: Pizza Hut, Dominos & Other Chains Focus on Back-End Fixes to Ease Driver Shortages

Slice: By using code JULY4TH22, Slice customers can get $5 off on first time orders on July 4. This offer is available on the Slice app with a minimum order of $20.

SONIC: Not specific to Independence Day, SONIC app users can nevertheless celebrate on the 4th, and anytime between June 27 and July 31, with a free cheeseburger with purchase.

STK Steakhouse: Even steak can be patriotic and festive. STK is offering a limited red, white, and blue steak topping featuring lobster, truffle butter, and blue corn strips. The topping will be available July 1 through 4 and is on for $17.76.

Taco Cabana: The Watermelon Margarita is coming back to Taco Cabana’s Texas locations on July 1 and will be available all month long. Additionally, participating Taco Cabana locations will be offering the Fireball Margarita from July 1 through July 4. Both limited-time margaritas will be available for $4.

Teton Waters Ranch: The “globally networked purveyor of 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef” is offering 20% off everything on their site with code BBQ4U from July 1 through July 4.

Learn: McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Other Fast Food Restaurants That Have the Most Employees Making Less Than $15/hour

The Honey Baked Ham Company: Prepared meals make great gifts, but Honey Baked’s flavorful hams and turkey breasts are sometimes too good to give away. You can get 40% off shipped orders only using the promo code 941981. This sale ends July 7 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Wendy’s: Now through July 3, receive a free small fry when you purchase any salad. Redeemable through Wendy’s mobile app.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates