Free Chipotle Food and Even a $500 Gift Card Could be Yours Through Aug. 26 — Learn How

Chipotle is offering buy-on-get-one (BOGO) to the first 100,000 fans who score a 10 out of 10 on Chipotle IQ between Aug. 22 and Aug. 26. If you get all 10, an extra question will unlock. Then, if answered correctly, you’ll be entered to win one of 50 $500 Chipotle gift cards.

Chipotle IQ is a trivia game that tests the knowledge of Chipotle’s ingredients, food standards, fresh preparation, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts and community engagement, according to a company press release. The trivia game features multiple choice, true or false questions and write-in answers with an unlimited number of tries to get a perfect score.

This year, the restaurant chain is giving away 500,000 BOGO offers. A BOGO includes one free regular menu entrée item with the purchase of one regular menu entrée item at regular price. This is only when ordered via the Chipotle mobile app or the company website from a participating Chipotle restaurant in the U.S.

“Just in time for back to school, we’re relaunching Chipotle IQ to recognize our true brand experts,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “The test has always generated incredible fan engagement, and we’re excited to introduce an entirely new set of questions and an extra credit challenge for 2022.”

Chipotle IQ is open to all legal residents who are 13 years of age or older (minors must have parental consent). To enter the contest, visit www.ChipotleIQ.com and play during the “Entry Period” for a chance to win a daily BOGO. There’s a limit of one prize per person and a phone number is required to claim your prize.

Chipotle will offer BOGOs each day this week at 9 a.m. PT until 100,000 prizes are claimed.

