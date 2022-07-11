Free Fries: Celebrate National French Fry Day With These Freebies & Deals

LauriPatterson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

National French Fry Day takes place Wednesday, July 13, 2022, this year according to NationalDayCalendar.com. And many fast-food chains and casual dining restaurants are giving away free fries to celebrate.

See: Tax-Free Holidays in 2022: When Your State Has Them (and For What Items)

Find: Free Krispy Kreme for a Year? Buy Doughnuts from July 11-15 and Find Out

Here’s a look at some national chains offering free fries. But make sure to check with your favorite local restaurants to see if they’re celebrating, too!

McDonald’s

When you order large fries through the McDonald’s app on Wednesday, July 13, you can get them free. There’s no purchase necessary, but you must be part of the McDonald’s loyal program, MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

Wendy’s

Not to be outdone, Wendy’s is celebrating National Fry Day all week, offering free fries with the purchase of other food items daily. Members of Wendy’s Rewards can get free fries through Friday, July 15, 2022, with the purchase of specific menu items purchased through the mobile app.

Make Your Money Work for You

On Monday, you can enjoy a free medium fry with the purchase of any Frosty in the app. And you know those fries will taste even better dipped in the Frosty!

On Tuesday, get a free medium fry with the purchase of any salad. Wednesday is a fry free-for-all on Wednesdays when you can claim a free fry of any size with any purchase through the mobile app. On Thursday, receive free small breakfast seasoned potatoes with any mobile purchase. Finally, Wendy’s Fry Week culminates on Friday with a free medium fry with any fry purchase in the app.

White Castle

If fries are what you crave, White Castle will give you a small order free with any purchase. The chain will be sharing the coupon on its website and through social media, Hip2Save.com reports.

Checkers and Rally’s

Checkers and Rally’s apparently like to take things literally and don’t like the fact that Fry Day falls on a Wednesday this year. If you sign their petition to help convince Fry Day founder Marlo Anderson that the celebration should always fall on a Friday, you’ll earn a free medium fry from Checkers or Rally’s. Appropriately, you have until Friday, July 15, 2022, to cash it in, according to the website Frydaytofriday.com.

Make Your Money Work for You

Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger extended its Fry Day celebration from July 13 through July 19, with a free fry with any GrubHub purchase from the chain, LivingontheCheap.com reports.

Fatburger

Likewise, Fatburger is celebrating Fry Day from July 13 through July 19, giving customers a free order of fries with any purchase. You’ll need to use the code FrenchFryDay22 online or mention the offer in the store to claim your choice of Fat or Skinny fries, according to QSRMagazine.com.

Burger King

Burger King was ahead of the pack in celebrating Fry Day. The fast food chain has been giving away free fries of any size with any purchase since April. You’ll need to be a Royal Perks to claim the offer and only one free fry per week, per member, is permitted.

Red Robin

Red Robin offers unlimited fry refills every day. Not a fry fan? The restaurant’s “bottomless sides” includes not just your choice of garlic fries or steak fries, but also sweet potato fries, kettle chips, a side salad, or steamed broccoli. And did you know you can request a different side each time you get a refill? Just ask your server.

Make Your Money Work for You

See: Free GrubHub for a Year with Amazon Prime — How To Score Deal Following Partnership

Find: Could Falling Food Prices Signal End of High Inflation?

As the price of restaurant dining continues to rise with inflation, these deals make it easier to stretch your food budget and still enjoy your favorite treats this summer.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article: