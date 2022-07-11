Free Krispy Kreme for a Year? Buy Doughnuts from July 11-15 and Find Out

jfmdesign / Getty Images

Rumor has it that when Vernon Rudolph started making his Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnuts in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, he intended on marketing and selling them exclusively to convenience and grocery stores.

However, the addictive smell wafting into the street had people demanding them fresh from the source. Rudolph quickly changed his selling strategy and, soon enough, had a hole drilled in the building’s exterior so that Krispy Kreme could sell doughnuts directly to passersby, straight from the fryer.

The rest is history. That intoxicating smell can be sniffed at over 1,400 Krispy Kreme locations and 12,000 other stores in 30 countries around the world, per Investor’s Business Daily.

If you think that a light and delicious Krispy Kreme doughnut is the greatest thing ever invented, you will have the chance to win free doughnuts for a year as part of Krispy Kreme’s 85th birthday celebration.

From July 11 until July 14, 8,500 customers will win a year of free Original Glazed (a dozen a month from now until June 2023). Every in-store or online purchase gives you a chance to win or you can enter without making a purchase by requesting a paper entry form at the store, according to the company’s website.

While you are waiting to hear if you have won a monthly dozen for a year, drop by your local Krispy Kreme on July 15 and salute its 85 years in business by buying a dozen regularly priced Original Glazed doughnuts. When you do, you can get a second dozen for only 85 cents (limit 4 in-store or 1 online).

