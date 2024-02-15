Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Freezer Friendly: How to Freeze Your Way to Financial Savings

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Teenager putting meat in a freezer stock photo
davidf / iStock.com

In today’s fast-paced world, finding ways to save time and money without sacrificing quality is a top priority for many households. One often overlooked strategy for achieving this balance is utilizing your freezer more effectively. By embracing freezer-friendly practices, you can not only reduce food waste and save on grocery bills but also enjoy the convenience of having ready-to-eat meals on hand. Here’s how to freeze your way to financial savings:

Also:

Buy in Bulk and Freeze

Purchasing food in bulk is often more cost-effective than buying smaller quantities. Take advantage of sales and bulk discounts on meat, vegetables, and other perishables, then portion and freeze them for later use. For example, buying a whole chicken and breaking it down yourself can be cheaper per pound than buying pre-cut pieces. Freeze individual portions to prevent thawing more than you need.

Batch Cooking and Freezing Meals

Set aside time for batch cooking and prepare large quantities of soups, stews, casseroles, and other freezer-friendly dishes. Divide them into meal-sized portions and freeze them for future use. This approach not only saves money by reducing the temptation to order takeout on busy days but also ensures you have healthy, homemade meals ready to go.

Proper Freezing Techniques

To maximize the shelf life and quality of frozen foods, use proper freezing techniques. Cool cooked foods before freezing to prevent ice crystals from forming, which can affect texture and flavor. Use airtight containers or freezer bags to prevent freezer burn, and label everything with the date and contents for easy identification.

Make Your Money Work for You

Freezing Fresh Produce

Take advantage of seasonal produce by freezing fruits and vegetables when they’re at their peak and prices are lower. Blanch vegetables before freezing to preserve their color, texture, and nutritional value. Spread fruits like berries on a baking sheet to freeze individually, then transfer them to a freezer bag to prevent clumping.

Utilize Leftovers

Instead of letting leftovers go to waste, freeze them for future meals. This practice not only saves money but also reduces food waste. Be sure to store leftovers in portion-sized containers and label them with the date to keep track of what’s in your freezer.

Make Your Own Convenience Foods

Create your own freezer-friendly convenience foods, such as breakfast burritos, pizza dough, or marinated meats. These homemade versions are often cheaper and healthier than store-bought alternatives and can be customized to your taste preferences.

Rotate Your Stock

Regularly rotate the contents of your freezer to ensure you’re using older items first. This practice helps prevent food from getting buried and forgotten, reducing waste and ensuring you’re making the most of your freezer space.

Conclusion

By incorporating these freezer-friendly practices into your routine, you can enjoy the dual benefits of financial savings and culinary convenience. With a little planning and organization, your freezer can become a valuable tool in your quest for a more budget-friendly and efficient kitchen.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

5 Frugal Habits of Jaspreet Singh

Saving Money

5 Frugal Habits of Jaspreet Singh

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

Savings Advice

25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

February 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Unexpected Places To Buy Used Cars for Cheap

Saving Money

5 Unexpected Places To Buy Used Cars for Cheap

February 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Valentine’s Day Items to Buy at Dollar Tree Now

Saving Money

6 Valentine's Day Items to Buy at Dollar Tree Now

February 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Luxury Cars That Are Better To Buy Used

Saving Money

6 Luxury Cars That Are Better To Buy Used

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 5 Ways Target Tricks You Into Spending More Money

Shopping

Rachel Cruze: 5 Ways Target Tricks You Into Spending More Money

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Aldi Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

Saving Money

8 Aldi Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: Save Hundreds of Dollars With a Price Adjustment

Shopping

'Your Rich BFF' Vivian Tu: Save Hundreds of Dollars With a Price Adjustment

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Cities With the Most Expensive Grocery Stores — Is Yours on the List?

Shopping

9 Cities With the Most Expensive Grocery Stores -- Is Yours on the List?

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Sam’s Club

Shopping

7 Best Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Sam's Club

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Best Day of the Week To Shop at Walmart

Shopping

The Best Day of the Week To Shop at Walmart

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Build and Automate Your Savings With Your Bank: A Step-By-Step Guide

Savings Advice

How To Build and Automate Your Savings With Your Bank: A Step-By-Step Guide

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Garage Sale Items To Stay Away From Buying

Shopping

10 Garage Sale Items To Stay Away From Buying

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 New Cars for 2024 That Will Hold Their Value

Saving Money

6 New Cars for 2024 That Will Hold Their Value

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Cheapest Days of the Week To Buy Gas, Groceries and More

Savings Advice

Cheapest Days of the Week To Buy Gas, Groceries and More

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Looking For Love With Someone Financially Responsible? Check Out This New Dating App

Saving Money

Looking For Love With Someone Financially Responsible? Check Out This New Dating App

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!