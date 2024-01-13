Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: Follow This Tip for Saving on Groceries

cyano66 / iStock/Getty Images

Groceries are getting more expensive. You’ve likely noticed that your dollar doesn’t stretch as far as it used to. Recent consumer price index data indicates there was a 2.9% increase in food prices from November 2022 to November 2023.

Frugal living YouTuber Kate Kaden offered advice for those looking to save money without compromising on quality. Among her savvy tips, one that stands out is her recommendation to use generic grocery brands, especially for spices.

Generic Brand Quality

Kaden’s takes a practical approach to grocery shopping. She emphasizes that while brand names are often associated with quality, this isn’t always the case, particularly with items like spices. During an episode of her show, Kaden breaks down the misconceptions about generic brands, pointing out that they often come from the same manufacturers as their branded counterparts.

Comparing Cost and Quality

The cost difference between branded and generic spices can be significant. Kaden highlights that when it comes to ingredients like cinnamon, cumin, or oregano, the taste and quality are usually comparable regardless of the brand.

By opting for generic, you can save a considerable amount of money without sacrificing the flavor of your meals. Generic brands tend to be 20% to 25% less expensive than name brands of the same product, according to Consumer Reports.

Beyond the Label: Understanding Brand Psychology

Kaden also delves into the psychology of branding. She explains how consumers are often swayed by attractive packaging and the perceived prestige of a brand name.

Packaging often influences buying decisions. Kaden says generic brands are packaged simply, which generally results in a lower price point. She encourages her viewers to look beyond the packaging and focus on the product itself.

More consumers are purchasing generic brands. In 2022, store brand sales increased by 11.3%, according to a study conducted by the Private Label Manufacturers Association. This is almost double the growth of national brands, with a 6.1% sales increase.

Shopping Smart

Kaden prefers to purchase generic products. Her videos often include trips to local supermarkets where she compares prices and demonstrates how to shop smartly. She shows her audience real-time price comparisons, pointing out the differences in price between branded and generic items.

Meal Planning with Generic Brands

One of Kaden’s key strategies is to plan meals around generic items. She provides her audience with a variety of recipes that use generic spices and ingredients, proving that delicious meals don’t have to be expensive. This approach not only helps save money but also encourages creativity in the kitchen.

Sustainability and Environmental Impact

Another important aspect Kaden covers is the environmental impact of choosing generic brands. She notes that less fancy packaging often means less waste, making it a sustainable choice. This resonates with her audience, many of whom are not just budget-conscious but also environmentally aware.

Bottom Line

Choosing generic brands offers significant cost savings as these products are usually cheaper than their branded counterparts while often providing comparable quality. Generic items have a wide selection, from food to household supplies.

Simpler packaging also contributes to a smaller environmental footprint. Furthermore, buying generic brands can reduce the influence of advertising on shopping choices and support competition in the market, leading to better prices and quality overall. Opting for generic brands is a practical choice for budget-conscious consumers who value both quality and environmental sustainability.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

