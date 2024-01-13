Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: Follow This Tip for Saving on Groceries

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
A woman shops for groceries and checks her receipt.
cyano66 / iStock/Getty Images

Groceries are getting more expensive. You’ve likely noticed that your dollar doesn’t stretch as far as it used to. Recent consumer price index data indicates there was a 2.9% increase in food prices from November 2022 to November 2023.

Frugal living YouTuber Kate Kaden offered advice for those looking to save money without compromising on quality. Among her savvy tips, one that stands out is her recommendation to use generic grocery brands, especially for spices.

Generic Brand Quality

Kaden’s takes a practical approach to grocery shopping. She emphasizes that while brand names are often associated with quality, this isn’t always the case, particularly with items like spices. During an episode of her show, Kaden breaks down the misconceptions about generic brands, pointing out that they often come from the same manufacturers as their branded counterparts.

Comparing Cost and Quality

The cost difference between branded and generic spices can be significant. Kaden highlights that when it comes to ingredients like cinnamon, cumin, or oregano, the taste and quality are usually comparable regardless of the brand.

By opting for generic, you can save a considerable amount of money without sacrificing the flavor of your meals. Generic brands tend to be 20% to 25% less expensive than name brands of the same product, according to Consumer Reports.

Beyond the Label: Understanding Brand Psychology

Kaden also delves into the psychology of branding. She explains how consumers are often swayed by attractive packaging and the perceived prestige of a brand name.

Make Your Money Work for You

Packaging often influences buying decisions. Kaden says generic brands are packaged simply, which generally results in a lower price point. She encourages her viewers to look beyond the packaging and focus on the product itself.

More consumers are purchasing generic brands. In 2022, store brand sales increased by 11.3%, according to a study conducted by the Private Label Manufacturers Association. This is almost double the growth of national brands, with a 6.1% sales increase.

Shopping Smart

Kaden prefers to purchase generic products. Her videos often include trips to local supermarkets where she compares prices and demonstrates how to shop smartly. She shows her audience real-time price comparisons, pointing out the differences in price between branded and generic items.

Meal Planning with Generic Brands

One of Kaden’s key strategies is to plan meals around generic items. She provides her audience with a variety of recipes that use generic spices and ingredients, proving that delicious meals don’t have to be expensive. This approach not only helps save money but also encourages creativity in the kitchen.

Sustainability and Environmental Impact

Another important aspect Kaden covers is the environmental impact of choosing generic brands. She notes that less fancy packaging often means less waste, making it a sustainable choice. This resonates with her audience, many of whom are not just budget-conscious but also environmentally aware.

Bottom Line

Choosing generic brands offers significant cost savings as these products are usually cheaper than their branded counterparts while often providing comparable quality. Generic items have a wide selection, from food to household supplies.

Make Your Money Work for You

Simpler packaging also contributes to a smaller environmental footprint. Furthermore, buying generic brands can reduce the influence of advertising on shopping choices and support competition in the market, leading to better prices and quality overall. Opting for generic brands is a practical choice for budget-conscious consumers who value both quality and environmental sustainability.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

First Year of Parenthood: 5 Money Mistakes You Absolutely Shouldn’t Make

Saving Money

First Year of Parenthood: 5 Money Mistakes You Absolutely Shouldn't Make

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Items Frugal People Never Buy

Shopping

5 Costco Items Frugal People Never Buy

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

50 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Worth the Money You Save

Savings Advice

50 Frugal Habits That Aren't Worth the Money You Save

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Cheap Cars: 8 New Models You Can Drive Off the Lot for Under $25K in 2024

Saving Money

Cheap Cars: 8 New Models You Can Drive Off the Lot for Under $25K in 2024

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2024

Shopping

10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2024

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

12 Car Brands That Will Break Down Twice as Fast as the Average Vehicle

Saving Money

12 Car Brands That Will Break Down Twice as Fast as the Average Vehicle

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

39 Supermarket Buys That Are Wastes of Money

Saving Money

39 Supermarket Buys That Are Wastes of Money

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

31 Hidden Ways You’re Bleeding Money Every Month

Savings Advice

31 Hidden Ways You're Bleeding Money Every Month

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Hidden Costs You May Not Notice in Your Car Rental (and How To Avoid Them)

Saving Money

9 Hidden Costs You May Not Notice in Your Car Rental (and How To Avoid Them)

January 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Grow Your Wealth: 9 Savings Rules You’ve Never Heard Of

Savings Advice

Grow Your Wealth: 9 Savings Rules You've Never Heard Of

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Electric Cars to Avoid Buying

Saving Money

8 Electric Cars to Avoid Buying

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Want To Spend While You’re Young? 3 Reasons It’s Hard To Make That Money Back Later

Savings Advice

Want To Spend While You're Young? 3 Reasons It's Hard To Make That Money Back Later

January 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: 9 Things You Should Never Buy During the Winter

Shopping

I'm a Financial Expert: 9 Things You Should Never Buy During the Winter

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This Loophole Allows You To Receive 2024 EV Tax Credits Even If You Lease a Car

Saving Money

This Loophole Allows You To Receive 2024 EV Tax Credits Even If You Lease a Car

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This Toyota Vehicle Is the Best New Car on the Market, According to Experts

Saving Money

This Toyota Vehicle Is the Best New Car on the Market, According to Experts

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: 4 Ways To Eat Healthy Using SNAP Benefits

Saving Money

Food Stamps: 4 Ways To Eat Healthy Using SNAP Benefits

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!