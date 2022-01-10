Get a Free Taco for 30 Days From Taco Bell — Here’s How to Do It

John Chapple/Shutterstock / John Chapple/Shutterstock

Taco Bell’s new Taco Lover’s Pass can get you a taco a day for 30 days at no extra charge — a spicy start to 2022. The pass costs around $10 for the month, although prices vary by business location, and customers have up to seven taco options to choose from every day for 30 days, the company reported.

See: This Fast Food Joint Has a Unique Way of Handling Hiring Problems

Find: Gaming, Fast Food and 19 Other Pleasures That Are Hurting Your Bank Account

“There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,” said Zipporah Allen, chief digital officer at Taco Bell, in a company statement. “Tacos are in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover’s Pass. It’s a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points.”

Make Your Money Work for You

You can purchase the pass through the Taco Bell app, CNET reported, while also receiving a free Doritos Locos Tacos when you sign up. Tap the Home button on the bottom left of the screen and the Taco Lover’s Pass will be the top option. Tap Get The Pass and then select the Get A Pass button at the top. Go to your shopping cart and check out. You can start using your new pass immediately.

Through the pass, guests can order these seven iconic tacos: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

Learn: The Most Expensive Fast Food Items Only Cost This Much

Explore: Fast Food Restaurants Can’t Even Give Jobs Away

According to CNET, ordering a Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme every day over 30 days could save you $70.70. This menu item typically costs $2.69. If you choose one of the cheapest options, like a crunchy taco for $1.49, it will still save you about $34.70.

More From GOBankingRates