Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Giving Tuesday: Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffee to Florida Residents As Thanks For Hurricane Recovery Efforts

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Gent, Flanders, Belgium - July 30, 2021: Dunkin Donuts store black and window facade on corner showing display inside and advertising as DD.
ClaudineVM / Getty Images

Dunkin’ wants to spread a little sunshine to the storm-battered Sunshine State this Giving Tuesday, as the doughnut chain announced it will offer a “cup of thanks” to Florida residents in the form of free coffee.

Giving Tuesday: Inflation, Economic Concerns Stoke Need for More Social Care — How To Find and Give Help
Discover: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Participating locations will be providing free medium hot or iced coffee on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. The free cups of joe are intended to honor the state’s recovery efforts following hurricanes Ian and Nicole, WEAR-TV reported.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

“This Giving Tuesday, we are sharing a cup of thanks with the people of Florida who have given so much of their time and resources to help their neighbors recover,” Dunkin’ field marketing manager Erica Roomy said in a press release. “It has been amazing to see the resilience of Florida residents, and this is Dunkin’s small way of showing our support to those who have gone above and beyond to give so much to others in need.”

Make Your Money Work for You

The offer doesn’t include cold brew, nitro cold brew or frozen coffee and there is a limit of one coffee per guest.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, Hurricane Ian — which landed on Florida’s Gulf Coast in late September — was expected to be among the top 10 costliest storms in the country’s history, with estimated economic damages ranging as high as $120 billion. Hurricane Nicole hit earlier this month and also caused severe damage.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

In addition to free coffee on Giving Tuesday, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is also providing more than $100,000 in grants to local food banks throughout the month of December, WEAR-TV noted. The grants will be given to local food banks and other charitable organizations to help kids battling hunger this holiday season.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS