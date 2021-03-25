Grape-Nuts Shortage Led to Frenzied Fans Buying Boxes for $100 – Now It’s in Stock and Anyone Who Overpaid Can Get a Refund

Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Grape-Nuts fans, rejoice: The nationwide shortage that kept the breakfast cereal in limited supply during the COVID-19 pandemic is officially over.

See: Stuck Suez Canal Cargo Ship Might Trigger a Toilet Paper Shortage — Again

Find: The Classic Brands You Love Are In Trouble

As CNN Business reported on Wednesday, Grape-Nuts is once again fully stocked across the country, according to an announcement from parent company Post Consumer Brands. Post also said it might reimburse Grape-Nuts consumers up to $115 if they overpaid for the iconic cereal during the pandemic.

That should come as a relief to dedicated fans of Grape-Nuts (which famously includes neither grapes nor nuts). Supply-chain problems, coupled with unusually high demand from locked-down consumers, halted production of the cereal during the pandemic. Some fanatics went searching for Grape-Nuts on the secondary market and paid up to $110 per box, Post said.

To win back favor from its customers, Post is offering to reimburse anyone who paid $10 or more for a box of Grape-Nuts between Nov. 1, 2020, and March 15, with partial refunds available up to $115.

In addition to Grape-Nuts, other popular cereal brands that faced shortages during the pandemic include Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Corn Flakes.

See: Cinnamon Toast Crunch and 9 More Big Brands Who Stumbled During Huge PR Scandals

Find: Supply Shortages That May Happen Again

Make Your Money Work for You

Meanwhile, another cereal brand – General Mills’ Cinnamon Toast Crunch – has had a very tough week. On Monday, news began circulating that a consumer of the cereal found a shrimp tail in his box.

I can’t believe this is all factually correct. https://t.co/imBd8Ts62c — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021

The consumer, Los Angeles-based comedian and writer Jensen Karp, told The New York Times that “something plopped out of the box” as he was pouring a second bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and that something “was clearly a shrimp tail.”

After Karp tweeted about what he found, General Mills responded that “it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar,” and that “there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp.”

See: The 12 Most Controversial Price Hikes of the Last Year

Find: Biggest Product Flops From 20 Major Companies

However, Karp stands by his story, and the matter is still being investigated.

More from GOBankingRates