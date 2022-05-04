Advertiser Disclosure
Indiana SNAP Benefits: When to Expect Your Hoosier Works Card EBT Payment in May 2022

Young woman looking at the produce section in a supermarket stock photo
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income households across the U.S. In Indiana, SNAP is distributed to accounts linked to Hoosier Works cards by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), which is also responsible for ensuring federal regulations are maintained in each county.

Indiana cardholders can use their Hoosier Works card at any store that accepts food assistance. SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase food, as well as seeds and plants to grow food. You can make returns from a SNAP account, but the amount of the return will go onto the EBT card as a credit. Cash cannot be given for returns.

To qualify for SNAP eligibility in Indiana, you must meet financial and non-financial requirements, such as state residency, citizenship or alien status, work registration and cooperation with the IMPACT job training program. All households must also pass a gross income test, except those with elderly or disabled members.

Indiana sends out SNAP benefits from the 5th to the 23rd of every month, based on the first letter of your last name. Here’s the deposit schedule for May:

If your last name’s first letter is:Benefits are available:
A or BMay 5
C or DMay 7
E, F, or GMay 9
H or IMay 11
J, K, or LMay 13
M or NMay 15
O, P, Q, or RMay 17
SMay 19
T, U, or VMay 21
W, X, Y, or ZMay 23

For the past two years, Hoosier Works cardholders have received enhanced federal food aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to address temporary food needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the FSSA — and as reported by The Indianapolis Star — the enhanced benefits will last through the end of May, and Hoosiers will receive their regular amounts beginning in June.

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

