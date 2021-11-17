McDonald’s Egg McMuffin Turns 50 – Snag the Throwback Price This Thursday Only

If you have a craving for a McDonald’s Egg McMuffin, Thursday would be a good day to satisfy it. The home of the Golden Arches is offering a special deal on the McMuffin to celebrate the iconic breakfast sandwich‘s 50th birthday.

On Thursday only, you’ll be able to buy an Egg McMuffin at its original price of 63 cents on the McDonald’s app, as long as you do so during regular breakfast hours (typically 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.). That compares to a regular price of about $3 in much of the United States.

And just in case you’re feeling adventurous, McDonald’s is also offering fan hacks of the McMuffin to kick it up a notch. For example, there’s the “Sweet Chicken Sammie” that includes a McChicken patty and hotcake syrup; the “B.E.T.” that includes bacon and tomato; or the “HB&J” in which the McMuffin is dressed up in hash browns and jelly. You are only limited by your imagination, Mickey D’s fans.

The Egg McMuffin — which McDonald’s touts as the “first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich” — made its debut in Santa Barbara, California in 1971. Franchisee Herb Peterson came up with the original idea, which was to create a sandwich that resembled eggs benedict, only portable, CNN reported. It was taken nationwide four years later and is now a staple of the breakfast menu.

“And customers have been getting creative with it ever since,” Molly McKenna, McDonald’s Senior Director of Brand Communications, said in a press release. “It’s been fun to see all the ways they’ve made it their own — whether it’s adding some heat with salsa or sweetness with jam or combining it with the Sausage McMuffin, they’re always innovating. I personally love to add a little heat to my Egg McMuffin.”

McDonald’s isn’t the only restaurant chain to include social media-inspired hacks on its menu. As CNN Business noted, Dunkin’ Donuts once sold an iced coffee created by TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, while Starbucks last summer let customers order two custom beverages through Facebook or Instagram.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s can also use the promotion to build attention for its breakfast menu in the face of increasing competition from rivals. Taco Bell last month gave out free breakfast burritos when it relaunched its breakfast menu, and Wendy’s has initiated a $25 million ad campaign to promote its breakfast menu.

