McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today Thanks to a Christmas Retweet from Mariah Carey

On Dec. 13, McDonald’s embraced the power of influencer marketing with an impromptu promotion sparked by none other than one of the most famous songstresses of the holiday season, Mariah Carey.

In a tweet, McDonald’s offered to give free Big Macs to customers if Mariah Carey retweeted that same McDonald’s post. The 10-word tweet — one reading “if @mariahcarey retweets this everyone gets a free Big Mac,” resulted in a flurry of excitement on social media (and a special one-day-only deal) when @MariahCarey did, in fact, retweet it.

McDonald’s followed up with details relating to the offer, which gives app users a free Big Mac with any purchase of $1 or more (excluding tax) at participating locations. The free Big Mac offer launches the first of McDonald’s’ 12 days of free menu items, adding a bit of holiday magic to the season.

How to Get Your Free Big Mac

By now, you’re probably wondering how to get your free Big Mac on Monday, Dec. 13 — and how to take advantage of subsequent offers through Dec. 24.

McDonald’s stated in its tweet that the offer is available through the McDonald’s app. If you don’t already have the free app, you’ll want to download it through Apple’s App Store or the Google Play store.

Once you’re in, click “Get Today’s Deal.” You can then choose to add a Big Mac to your mobile order through the app, access a QR code to use in restaurants, or access a four-digit pin to use at the drive-through.

Find out What the Rest of the Season Has in Store at McDonald’s

If you click the white button stating “View More Deals” while in the app, you’ll gain a sneak peek at the rest of the offers waiting to be unwrapped this holiday season, including a free 6-piece McNuggets, apple pie, and, appropriately, free cookies on Christmas Eve.

