McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Food Daily Until Dec. 24 with Help from Mariah Carey — Here’s the Schedule

When Mariah Carey says it, especially during the holiday season, it happens. The celebrity, known this time of year for her remake of the hit Christmas Carole “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” kicked off 12 days of giving from McDonald’s with a tweet on Dec 13. It’s never been easier to save money over the holidays.

Now, anyone with the McDonald’s app can claim free food (with a $1 purchase) every day leading up to Christmas Eve.

Here’s how it began: McDonald’s sent a tweet offering, “If @mariahcarey retweets this everyone gets a free Big Mac.” Mariah Carey did, in fact, retweet it, and McDonald’s announced the details of the seasonal promotion. Not only did anyone who accessed the McDonald’s app get the chance to claim a free Big Mac December 13, but there would be free food available for the next 12 days. The promotion ends on December 24 with free chocolate chip cookies.

What food is available through the deal? Each day features a different item:

Dec. 13: Big Mac

Dec. 14: McChicken

Dec. 15: Bakery item

Dec. 16: Six-piece Chicken McNuggets

Dec. 17: Cheeseburger

Dec. 18: Hotcakes

Dec. 19: McDouble

Dec. 20: Apple Pie

Dec. 21: Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Dec. 22: Double Cheeseburger

Dec. 23: Sausage Biscuit

Dec. 24: Chocolate Chip Cookies

One might expect Mariah Carey to take advantage of the offer Dec. 17, since she revealed that her favorite McDonald’s menu item is a cheeseburger with extra pickles. She said in a statement published by USA Today, “Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order.”

The 12-day offer is part of the McDonald’s U.S. celebrity campaign, which has featured the Saweetie Meal and “Famous Orders” with BTS, J Balvin, and Travis Scott. The Mariah Carey campaign differs because it features an entire “Mariah Menu” of McDonald’s favorites to celebrate the season.

