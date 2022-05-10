Advertiser Disclosure
McDonald’s Is Offering a Free McChicken or McDouble Sandwich Because Mercury is in Retrograde

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Richmond - Circa April 2022: McDonald's Restaurant.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Are you one of those folks who occasionally get hit with a craving for a sandwich and a tarot card reading — both at the same time, and especially when Mercury is in retrograde? If so, then hustle over to your nearest McDonald’s.

To celebrate the beginning of Mercury’s retrograde interlude this week, the fast-food giant is offering a free McChicken or McDouble with the purchase of a medium fries, USA Today reported. The deal is available Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11, on the McDonald’s app at participating locations nationwide.

McDonald’s is also partnering with tarot card reader and astrology expert Madam Adam to offer select fans “McDonald’s-inspired” readings on Tuesday.

If you want a chance to get a reading, you’ll need to leave a comment with your name and Zodiac sign on Madam Adam’s TikTok or Instagram posts and mention the Mercury retrograde deal.

A live TikTok Live reading will take place at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, during which Adam will “randomly select a lucky few to receive custom readings” from comments on TikTok Live, McDonald’s said in a statement.

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

