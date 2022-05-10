McDonald’s Is Offering a Free McChicken or McDouble Sandwich Because Mercury is in Retrograde

Are you one of those folks who occasionally get hit with a craving for a sandwich and a tarot card reading — both at the same time, and especially when Mercury is in retrograde? If so, then hustle over to your nearest McDonald’s.

To celebrate the beginning of Mercury’s retrograde interlude this week, the fast-food giant is offering a free McChicken or McDouble with the purchase of a medium fries, USA Today reported. The deal is available Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11, on the McDonald’s app at participating locations nationwide.

McDonald’s is also partnering with tarot card reader and astrology expert Madam Adam to offer select fans “McDonald’s-inspired” readings on Tuesday.

If you want a chance to get a reading, you’ll need to leave a comment with your name and Zodiac sign on Madam Adam’s TikTok or Instagram posts and mention the Mercury retrograde deal.

A live TikTok Live reading will take place at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, during which Adam will “randomly select a lucky few to receive custom readings” from comments on TikTok Live, McDonald’s said in a statement.

