Teachers Deserve a Break: McDonald’s Honors School Staff With Free Breakfast for a Week in October

McDonald’s is thanking America’s educators with a free breakfast meal next week. In an exclusive interview with USA TODAY, the fast-food giant said that school staff and administrators can get a free “Thank You Meal” starting Monday Oct. 11 through Friday, Oct. 15 at participating restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours.

This will be McDonald’s “first big national thank you gesture” for teachers, Jennifer “JJ” Healan, the company’s vice president of marketing, brand content and engagement said in the interview.

This program is a follow-up to the company’s free “Thank You” meals for healthcare workers and first responders during the onset of the pandemic last year, Healan said. According to USA TODAY, 12 million meals were given out to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics during that campaign.

“We wanted to build on that idea and thank our educators in our communities for all that they’ve been doing and what they do really every day,” Healan added.

Everyone is also welcome to honor teachers with a social media campaign using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram now through Oct. 15, USA TODAY reported. McDonald’s will select messages to share through its social media channels. Local owners and operators will also surprise teachers with a school breakfast delivery.

To receive a free breakfast meal, a valid work ID is required at restaurant counters or drive-thrus. Meals will be served in a classic Happy Meal box with a thank you note with a choice of one entree (Egg McMuffin; Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or Sausage Biscuit), hash browns and a beverage (medium hot or iced coffee or soft drink).

There is a limit of one per person during breakfast hours for the free meals. While it varies by location, breakfast typically ends at 10:30 a.m.

Last updated: October 8, 2021