Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

McDonald’s Is Selling Krispy Kreme Donuts — But Only in This State

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Krispy Kreme doughnuts franchises to Myanmar, Yangon - 16 Sep 2018
NYEIN CHAN NAING / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will soon be sold under the Golden Arches in a state best known for its fried chicken — and Wall Street is lovin’ it.

Rewards and Freebies: Which Fast Food App Offers the Best Savings for You?
Learn: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

On Monday, Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme announced that McDonald’s USA will begin serving Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine Louisville, Kentucky-area restaurants during a limited test run that begins on Oct. 26. The doughnuts will be available all day for in-restaurant and drive-thru service at participating test locations while supplies last. Customers can order them individually or enjoy six-packs of Original Glazed and other flavors.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

“This is our first partnership with McDonald’s in the U.S. as we constantly look for new ways to increase access to fresh doughnuts through our delivered fresh daily network,” Krispy Kreme said in a news release.

In addition to Original Glazed, the McDonald’s locations will serve Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles doughnuts and Raspberry Filled doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme’s stock price rose more than 7% to a nearly four-month high of 14.03 in intraday trading on Oct. 18, but later settled back down to trading near 13 on Oct. 19. Shares are up more than 11% since late August.

Make Your Money Work for You

The test comes amid a slowdown in restaurant visits by inflation-weary consumers, NBC Boston reported. Chains have been experimenting with new menu items and promotions to lure more foot traffic.

Earlier this year McDonald’s said lower-income consumers in the U.S. were spending less at its restaurants. However, Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield said his chain still has strong pricing power because customers are willing to splurge on fresh doughnuts and other affordable treats.

Krispy Kreme reported 7.5% revenue growth during the second quarter for its U.S. and Canada division. However, it trimmed its full-year earnings and revenue forecast.

National Pizza Month: Grab a Slice of the Best Deals at These Restaurants in OctoberExplore: What $1 Could Buy the Year You Were Born

The doughnut chain has been expanding via a hub-and-spoke model that involves delivering doughnuts to local retailers and convenience stores, Restaurant Dive reported. Krispy Kreme also plans to build delivery-only units in the U.S.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS