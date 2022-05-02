Mississippi SNAP Schedule: Benefits Begin Hitting EBT Cards on May 4

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Mississippi Department of Human Services helps low-income Mississippi households that struggle to afford groceries by depositing monthly benefits into SNAP accounts, which are linked to EBT cards. SNAP is the primary source of nutrition assistance for low-income families across the U.S.

In Mississippi, EBT cards can be used at any location that displays the Quest logo. Food can also be purchased at non-traditional stores, such as farmers’ markets, truck vendors and community support agencies approved by the Food and Nutrition Service. SNAP benefits can also be used for online purchasing with authorized SNAP online retailers, such as Walmart and Amazon.

According to the MDHS, Mississippi residents who qualify for SNAP work for low wages, are unemployed or work part-time, receive TANF, SSI or other assistance payments or are elderly or disabled and live on a minimal income. You can also use the pre-screening application at access.ms.gov to see how eligibility is determined.

You can apply for SNAP online at the Common Web Portal or the MyMDHS website. You can also request an application by phone, in person, by fax or by mail from your county office. If you qualify for SNAP, you will receive SNAP benefits within 30 days of your dated application, unless you’re entitled to receive expedited benefits within 7 days.

Mississippi SNAP benefits are sent out from the 4th to the 21st, based on the last two digits of your case number. Here is the Mississippi SNAP schedule for May 2022:

Case number ends in Benefits available 00-04 May 4 05-10 May 5 11-16 May 6 17-22 May 7 23-28 May 8 29-34 May 9 35-40 May 10 41-46 May 11 47-52 May 12 53-58 May 13 59-64 May 14 65-69 May 15 70-74 May 16 75-79 May 17 80-84 May 18 85-89 May 19 90-94 May 20 95-99 May 21

