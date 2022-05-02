Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Mississippi SNAP Schedule: Benefits Begin Hitting EBT Cards on May 4

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Indianapolis - Circa March 2019: SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign V.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Mississippi Department of Human Services helps low-income Mississippi households that struggle to afford groceries by depositing monthly benefits into SNAP accounts, which are linked to EBT cards. SNAP is the primary source of nutrition assistance for low-income families across the U.S.

See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Find: SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

In Mississippi, EBT cards can be used at any location that displays the Quest logo. Food can also be purchased at non-traditional stores, such as farmers’ markets, truck vendors and community support agencies approved by the Food and Nutrition Service. SNAP benefits can also be used for online purchasing with authorized SNAP online retailers, such as Walmart and Amazon. 

Bonus Offer: Choose a high-interest savings account from our list of top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

According to the MDHS, Mississippi residents who qualify for SNAP work for low wages, are unemployed or work part-time, receive TANF, SSI or other assistance payments or are elderly or disabled and live on a minimal income. You can also use the pre-screening application at access.ms.gov to see how eligibility is determined.

Make Your Money Work for You

You can apply for SNAP online at the Common Web Portal or the MyMDHS website. You can also request an application by phone, in person, by fax or by mail from your county office. If you qualify for SNAP, you will receive SNAP benefits within 30 days of your dated application, unless you’re entitled to receive expedited benefits within 7 days.

Mississippi SNAP benefits are sent out from the 4th to the 21st, based on the last two digits of your case number. Here is the Mississippi SNAP schedule for May 2022:

Case number ends in Benefits available
00-04 May 4
05-10 May 5
11-16 May 6
17-22 May 7
23-28 May 8
29-34 May 9
35-40 May 10
41-46 May 11
47-52 May 12
53-58 May 13
59-64 May 14
65-69 May 15
70-74 May 16
75-79 May 17
80-84 May 18
85-89 May 19
90-94 May 20
95-99 May 21

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.