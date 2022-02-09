National Pizza Day is Feb. 9 — Where Can You Find Pizza Deals?

Several pizza chains, including Little Caesars and Domino’s, raised prices this year amid inflation and supply chain challenges. But Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, will give you opportunities to party like it’s 2021 with discounted pizza in celebration of National Pizza Day.

Here are some of the best national deals on offer. You can also check with your favorite local pizzerias, as they might be celebrating with their own promotions.

BRAVO Italian Kitchen

BRAVO Italian Kitchen, a sit-down Italian food chain with locations across the U.S., is offering 50% off any pizza pie on Feb. 9, TODAY reports. Pair your pizza with a $5 martini (dine-in only) on Feb. 9 at participating locations.

Brio Italian Grille

TODAY also reported that Brio Italian Grille is offering 50% off its flatbread pizza in honor of National Pizza Day. But because the Italian eatery knows you can’t live on pizza alone (well, it would be fun to try!) they are also offering the Daily Meal Deal for Wednesday: two servings of Chicken Milanese plus salad and sourdough bread for $32, or the family dining special that feeds four to five people for $60. The restaurant offers a different special for pick up or delivery each day of the week.

Domino’s

Domino’s Pizza isn’t advertising any special offers for National Pizza Day, but the chain is still offering $3 back to use on your next order if you pick up your pizza instead of calling for delivery.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza offers new rewards members a free 12-inch pizza. This promotion is ongoing, along with the opportunity to earn points, discounts, and other perks as a Coal Fired Rewards member.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars can help you celebrate National Pizza Day in style with a pizza slice blanket or Hot-N-Ready beanie, ordered direct from Little Caesar’s Facebook page. Once you’re warm and cozy, curb your hunger with a $7.99 Hot-N-Ready Batman Calzony, a bat-shaped pepperoni pizza with a calzone-like crust.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is offering its original stuffed crust pizza for $12.99 — size large with one topping — or a large, three-topping Tastemaker pizza for $10, Retailmenot.com reports.

Papa John’s

Ending the age-old debate, Papa John’s seems to be acknowledging that there’s nothing like New York-style pizza. The chain just introduced its new foldable N.Y. Style Pizza, launched just in time for National Pizza Day, GuiltyEats.com reported.

A recent Papa John’s survey of football fans found that New York-style pizza won out, with nearly one-third of pizza fans saying they prefer New York slices over Chicago deep-dish or Detroit-style pizza. Luckily for all of us across the country, you can get a Papa John’s N.Y. Style pie, with what the pizza chain is calling “oversized” slices, with your choice of toppings for just $13 now through March 13.

Chuck E. Cheese

Kids play-place Chuck E. Cheese is about more than just fun and games. Rewards members can get a special buy-one-get-one-free deal on large, one-topping pizzas for take-out or delivery on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Foodsided.com reports.

Looking to dine-in and enjoy family fun? Enjoy one hour of unlimited play every Wednesday for $17.99.

