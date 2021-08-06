Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

National Root Beer Float Day: Where to Find Free Floats

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

August 6, 2021
root-beer-floats, Free stuff, cheap, deals, budget, things, activities, fun
bhofack2 / iStock.com

Nothing gets better than a glass of refreshing root beer with a few scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream on a hot summer day. It all began in Colorado back in 1893, when Frank J. Wisner, owner of Colorado’s Cripple Creek Brewing, created the first root beer float after he noticed that the snowy peaks on Colorado’s Cow Mountain looked like ice cream floating in soda. The next day, he combined root beer and vanilla ice cream, creating what he called the “black cow.” Nowadays, it’s known as the root beer float.

See: 75 Birthday Freebies — Free Stuff for 2021
Find: Best Senior Discounts at Restaurants — Never Pay Full Price for a Meal Again

It’s National Root Beer Float Day, and in celebration of this tasty beverage/dessert combo, you might be able to score one at a bargain. Here are some of the best deals you’ll find for National Root Beer Float Day.

Make Your Money Work for You

A&W Restaurants

The root beer float is an A&W signature treat. To score a free float, stop by a participating A&W restaurant between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a small root beer float. No purchase is required. As part of the celebration, A&W is also encouraging donations for DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

See: Inside the Cola Wars — The History of Coca-Cola and Pepsi’s Rivalry
Find: Corn Flakes, Coca-Cola and 9 Other Beloved Brands With a Twisted History

Hamburger Stand

Hamburger Stand restaurants located in Arizona, California, Colorado and Wyoming are giving out a free root beer float with any purchase. Your free float can be redeemed with a coupon from participating locations with a purchase of any amount. Only one coupon per customer.

Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel restaurants are also running a deal on Friday for a free root beer float with any purchase. To get a free float, go to any participating restaurant to redeem your coupon. One coupon per customer per visit.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.