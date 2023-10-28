Rachel Cruze: Is Buying Generic Groceries Worth It?

miniseries / iStock/Getty Images

During a recent episode of her show, Rachel Cruze pondered a question many households ask: is switching from name-brand to generic grocery products worthwhile? To get her answer, she embarked on a home experiment, swapping four of her kids’ beloved snacks with generic versions from Publix, her usual shopping place. Here’s what Cruze discovered about switching from brand names to generic products.

Raisins: Kids Don’t Mind

Starting with raisins, one of her household staples, Cruze transitioned from the recognizable Sun-Maid packs to Publix’s own brand. While the latter had plain white packaging, it came with a significant price cut of $2.93. Most importantly, her kids didn’t notice the switch.

“Raisins are raisins,” said Cruze during an episode of The Rachel Cruze Show.” [My kids] had no idea.”

Triscuits vs. Woven Wheats

Next, she tested Triscuits, substituting them with Woven Wheats, another Publix brand. Though the price advantage stood at $1.48, there was a slight difference in taste.

The Cheerio Challenge

The real challenge came with Honey Nut Cheerios. Despite a $1.46 price reduction, Cruze’s children voiced a clear preference for the name brand.

“[My kids] definitely knew the difference,” said Cruze in her video. “They much prefer Honey Nut Cheerios. It’s hard to [switch to] the store brand but you can do it to save some money. If you wanted to switch you could, but that was the toughest.”

Animal Crackers: A Subtle Change

Finally, the spotlight was on animal crackers. While there was a barely-there texture difference, a savings of $1.68 made the switch worthy of consideration.

“There’s a little bit of a texture difference but it’s not terrible,” said Cruze. “This one, I feel confident you could pull off.”

Crunching the Numbers

Switching just these four items could lead to a potential savings of $7.55 per shopping trip. When projected over a year, considering weekly shopping, this could amount to a whopping $362 a year. Think of the accumulated savings when applied to a wider array of products, from toiletries to cleaning supplies.

Mindful Spending

Cruze’s experiment emphasizes the impact of small budget adjustments. While brand loyalty or routine might often influence your choices, assessing the real value of your purchases can lead to significant savings.

Every Dollar Counts

While choosing generic items might not make you rich, it certainly offers an opportunity to cushion your budget. For Cruze, effective budgeting boils down to regular tracking, facilitated by the EveryDollar app. Whether you’re a budgeting pro or just starting out, keeping tabs on expenses is crucial. So, on your next grocery run, consider giving those generic brands another look. Your budget will thank you.

