Rewards and Freebies: Find the Fast Food App That Offers the Best Savings To Match Your Dining Habits

Ordering food from your phone is now easier than ever, and more fast food chains are offering their loyal customers even greater value through app-based ordering. While apps help streamline the ordering process, they also allow restaurants to provide a better customer experience while gaining access to data and the ability to market to their customers through their apps, The Street reported.

However, not all loyalty rewards programs are created equal. Here are some of the best app offers from three fast food giants.

McDonald’s

According to The Street, McDonald’s has over 26 million rewards members in the U.S. alone, and uses its loyalty program and app exclusive promotions to encourage people to download its app.

The McDonald’s app allows customers to earn points on every order to redeem for free McDonald’s. The app also gives access to exclusive daily deals. When you download the McDonald’s app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards, you get a free large Fries and can earn 1,500 bonus points after your first purchase. You also earn 100 points for every $1 you spend and you’ll have to spend at least $15 to earn a reward.

Burger King

Burger King customers can sign up for Royal Perks and earn Crowns for every $1 spent at participating U.S. Burger King Restaurants, which can then be redeemed for certain food items. Customers can also upsize one small or medium fries, hash browns, fountain drink or brewed/iced coffee once per day for free. Bonus Crowns can be earned during your birthday month, too, upsizing certain items and earning Crowns faster during special events.

Wendy’s

Customers are automatically enrolled in the Wendy’s Rewards Program when they create a MyWendy’s account online or in the app. When you place an order in the app or scan the QR code at the counter, pickup window or kiosk, you can earn 10 points for every $1 spent. When you earn enough points, you can trade them in for free menu items in the Rewards Store.

