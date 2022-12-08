Score 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers and More Delicious Holiday Deals From McDonald’s in December

‘Tis the season for eating cheeseburgers, as McDonald’s is celebrating the holidays with a slew of deals — notably 50-cent cheeseburgers on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

The app deals are part of McDonald’s SZN of Sharing promotion, which runs through Dec. 25.

Additional deals include the “Pick ur 4 for $4” — which will run Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 — and enables customers to order a McDouble or a McChicken, and then get a four piece McNuggets, a medium drink and small fries for $4.

On Dec. 12 through 14 you can get a BOGO Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 you can get a free six-piece Chicken McNuggets with $1 minimum purchase. If you’re more into burgers, you’re in luck on Dec. 17-18 with a “Burger Bundle”: It includes a double cheeseburger, a Big Mac, a cheeseburger and two medium fries for $12.50.

On the last week of the deals, you can buy one Big Mac and get one free on Dec. 19-21, get 50-cent double cheeseburgers Dec. 22-23 and enjoy another “Pick ur 4 for $4” on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Win Free McDonald’s For Life With the Legendary McGold Card

Let’s not forget that as part of the deals, you can also win free McDonald’s for life.

Indeed, dreams — made of hamburgers and McRibs — really do come true, and now (just like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Rob Lowe) you, too, can win the legendary McGold card.

McDonald’s’ SZN of Sharing’s top prize will get you one of those much coveted and fabled cards, which entitles the holder to free McDonald’s meals for life: two meals per week for 50 years, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

The winner will also be able to choose three friends who will receive a card as well, “because as true fans know, McDonald’s just tastes better when shared,” the company state in a press release.

There are two ways to enter. Participants who have the McDonald’s app and are enrolled in the Rewards program will automatically receive one entry when using the McDonald’s app in connection with any purchase from a participating restaurant, the company detailed.

For those not wanting to make a purchase, participants can visit www.mcdonaldsforlifesweeps.com/amoe/ and enter the contest once a day.

