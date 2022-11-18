Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Beneficiaries Save Money With This Holiday Food Stamp Perk From Meijer

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Indianapolis - Circa June 2017: Meijer Retail Location.
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

The supercenter chain Meijer announced that it will provide free home delivery of groceries through Meijer.com when SNAP recipients pay with their EBT cards. The free home delivery offer lasts through December 31, 2022, according to multiple news sources.

The free delivery should help SNAP recipients stretch their holiday budgets further. It is being offered along with other programs from Meijer though the end of the year, including a 10% discount on all in-store purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables for SNAP customers.

Meijer’s fresh fruit and vegetable discount will actually apply to SNAP beneficiaries through October 2023. The discount is available thanks to a waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a press release issued by the chain.

In a year when 25% of Americans say they are skipping Thanksgiving to save money, according to a Personal Capital poll reported by GOBankingRates, the free grocery delivery and added discounts from Meijer may help Americans put food on the table this holiday season.

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.
